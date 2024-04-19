Cabin Manufacturer Featured on FT List of Rapidly Growing Companies

Zook Cabins among fastest growing companies in North and South America.

ATGLEN, Pa., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zook Cabins, a family business selling cabins across the United States, is featured on America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 . The list by Financial Times is a compilation of 500 of the most rapidly growing companies in North or South America. Coming in at #100 on the list, Zook Cabins has sustained an incredible growth rate of 483% from 2019 to 2022.

The Zook Cabins journey is a fascinating one. Beginning almost 20 years ago building hunting cabins, they have expanded to include modular homes and, more recently, park model cabins. Not only have they developed great products, they have also built a team that brings energy to their company and the customers they serve.

One of their goals is to give families a chance to make memories. "We want our customers to have a place to relax," says Allan Fisher, CEO. "Our team works very hard to make sure that each family has a chance to make memories together."

The company gives credit to their strong team as the reason that they have been so successful. "Our team brings hard work and great vision together," says Fisher, "And that has allowed us to keep growing and serving our customers."

With headquarters in Atglen, PA, Zook Cabins manufactures cabins of all types and delivers them across the United States. In their collection, they build several styles of log homes, ranging from 800 to 2000 square feet in size. Smaller than the homes are their 400 square foot park models, which are small, elegant living spaces that bring a modern look. They also have lines of glamping pods and luxury mobile homes.

Zook Cabins has revolutionized the cabin space over the last decade, making log cabins a reality for many. At the forefront of the industry, they have been instrumental in tiny home living as they have developed new models, such as the recently launched Luna Cabin .

The Financial Times creates an annual list of fastest growing companies that are headquartered in the Americas. Using data gathered by Statista, they choose the top 500 companies to feature in their FT ranking: The America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 article, giving a good look at which companies, like Zook Cabins, are leaders in their industries in the Western Hemisphere.

