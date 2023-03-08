CABIN SELECT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TREES4TRAVEL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This new partnership allows Cabin Select customers the ability to calculate and compensate the carbon emissions of their sailings through the Cabin Select reservation system, JSON API, and booking platform.

Trees4Travel is an award-winning environmental 'Tech For Good' company working with travel brands all over the world in the business and leisure sectors providing FREE carbon management technology to calculate and help reduce emissions impact, educating travelers and providing the necessary transitionary tools to get us from where we are today to our net zero targets in the future - making travel and events more ethical & sustainable.

Cabin Select is a full end-to-end cruise line reservation system allowing niche, bespoke, and charter cruise lines to load, distribute and manage their own stock, pricing, and content via a state-of-the-art JSON API, distribution partners or distribution partners b2c/b2b booking journey.

Graeme Ogston CEO/Founder Cabin Select said "We are thrilled to have this key strategic partnership on our platform as the tools and services Trees4Travel provides are crucial for the cruising industry to ensure our planet and oceans are cared for."

About Cabin Select

Cabin Select is a full end-to-end cruise line reservation system allowing cruise lines, charter cruises and event companies the ability to load, distribute and manage their own stock, pricing, and content via a state-of-the-art b2c/b2b booking journey

www.cabinselect.com

SOURCE Cabin Select