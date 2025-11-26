Cabinet Joint Kicks Off Its 6th Annual Kitchen of the Year Contest

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinet Joint is thrilled to announce its annual Kitchen of the Year (KOTY) contest—now entering its sixth year of celebrating the creativity of homeowners.

What began six years ago as a way to highlight the heart of the home has grown into one of Cabinet Joint's most beloved yearly traditions. Each December, Cabinet Joint selects 10 standout kitchens, all made possible using Cabinet Joint cabinetry. These kitchens represent a wide range of styles — modern, rustic, traditional, and everything in between — showcasing just how versatile custom cabinetry can be.

"Our customers blow us away every single year," said a Cabinet Joint spokesperson. "Their unique visions are what make Kitchen of the Year so special."

How the Contest Works

The 2025 competition officially begins December 1st, with one finalist kitchen revealed each day through December 10th on Cabinet Joint's Instagram and Facebook pages.

Key Contest Dates:

Dec. 1–10: Daily posts of all 10 finalist kitchens

Daily posts of all 10 finalist kitchens Dec. 11: Voting Reel goes live on Instagram (voting closes Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST)

Voting Reel goes live on Instagram (voting closes Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST) Dec. 15: Votes are counted

Votes are counted Dec. 16: Winner announced!

This year's winning kitchen will be crowned the 2025 KOTY "Voter's Choice" and awarded an exciting Grand Prize.

And the excitement doesn't stop there—two lucky followers will also win a giveaway! To qualify, participants simply need to like and comment on all 10 KOTY posts and cast their final vote on the official Voting Reel.

A Tradition Built on Community

Over the past five contests, KOTY has featured kitchens that reflect not only beautiful design but also the dedication and creativity of homeowners who brought their dream spaces to life. Year after year, the top 10 kitchens offer a glimpse into just how transformative cabinetry can be.

Follow Along!

Cabinet Joint invites everyone to tune in starting December 1st on Instagram and Facebook, where each finalist kitchen will be showcased. Followers can expect inspiring designs, creative layouts, and a closer look at what makes each space special.

About Cabinet Joint

Cabinet Joint provides high-quality, American-made RTA cabinetry for homeowners, contractors, and designers seeking custom solutions with exceptional value. With expert coaching, extensive finish options, and a commitment to craftsmanship, Cabinet Joint helps customers create spaces that feel personal, functional, and beautifully designed.

