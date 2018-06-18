Cabinet Member Linda McMahon to Visit San Diego; Highlight SBA Support of Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon

WHAT: Visit to veteran-owned small business in San Diego

WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, June 20, 2018

9 a.m. PDT

Small Business Visit to Vet Powered LLC – OPEN PRESS

2970 Main St.

San Diego, CA 92113

This veteran owned small business provides manufacturing, welding, and fabrication services. The owner used SBA programs to expand the company to 25 employees, including many service disabled veterans.

WHY: Administrator McMahon will highlight SBA programs that have helped San Diego County entrepreneurs start businesses, grow their companies, and create jobs.

