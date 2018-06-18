Cabinet Member Linda McMahon to Visit San Diego; Highlight SBA Support of Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Linda McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and advocate for the nation's 30 million small businesses as a member of President Trump's cabinet, will visit a veteran-owned small business in San Diego on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
The visit is part of her nationwide Ignite Tour to listen to business owners, drive economic growth, and educate about SBA services that help entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and create jobs.
WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon
WHAT: Visit to veteran-owned small business in San Diego
WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
9 a.m. PDT
Small Business Visit to Vet Powered LLC – OPEN PRESS
2970 Main St.
San Diego, CA 92113
This veteran owned small business provides manufacturing, welding, and fabrication services. The owner used SBA programs to expand the company to 25 employees, including many service disabled veterans.
WHY: Administrator McMahon will highlight SBA programs that have helped San Diego County entrepreneurs start businesses, grow their companies, and create jobs.
For interview opportunities, contact Dawn Golik, dawn.golik@sba.gov (559) 666-8286
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Contact: Dawn.Golik@sba.gov (559) 666-8286
cynthia.harris@sba.gov (202) 805-9847
Release Number: MA18-14
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabinet-member-linda-mcmahon-to-visit-san-diego-highlight-sba-support-of-veteran-owned-small-businesses-300667858.html
SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration
Share this article