Cabinets Plus USA Is Now Cabinet IQ, Marking The Start Of National Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinets Plus USA of Austin, TX, has changed its name to Cabinet IQ as part of its upcoming nationwide expansion through its franchise opportunity , launching Sept. 1.

The Cabinets Plus USA brand has been a robust and fast-growing fixture in the Austin, Texas area. It has become well known for its proven step-by-step system to provide quality, service and design in kitchen and bath remodeling. Strong demand for services has spurred its growth, necessitating this internal renovation.

Cabinet IQ - Austin, TX Team Photo

"We are pleased to announce that we have changed the company name to Cabinet IQ as a part of this growth," said company owner Michael Hartel.

"This name change better reflects our position as the most innovative cabinet and kitchen remodeling company -- and now franchise opportunity."

The rebranding does not affect any orders or projects. Company ownership, billing address, shipping addresses and invoicing information remains the same.

For more information about Cabinet IQ or the franchising opportunity, please contact Michael Hartel, owner of Cabinet IQ, at (512) 994-7113 or email [email protected].

About Cabinet IQ

Cabinet IQ is based in Austin, Texas and has industry experts, premium quality kitchen cabinets, countertops and award-winning remodeling services. Cabinet IQ is now rolling out its franchise program, replicating its successful business model nationwide. The company currently has two showrooms conveniently located in South Austin and Cedar Park.

Cabinet IQ — The Smart Choice For Cabinets and Countertops.

www.CabinetIQ.com

Michael Hartel, Owner

Cabinet IQ

2419 S. Bell Blvd.,

Cedar Park, TX 78613

[email protected]

www.CabinetIQ.com

(512) 994-7113

SOURCE Cabinet IQ

Related Links

http://www.CabinetIQ.com

