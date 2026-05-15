Cabinetworks Group Announces Results of Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACPRODUCTS HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company"), the parent of Cabinetworks Group, commenced a solicitation of consents from holders (the "Holders") of its outstanding $498.5 million 6.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Nos. 92641P AA4 (144A) and U9223K AA2 (Reg S)) (the "Notes") to certain Proposed Amendments to the indenture governing the Notes as set forth in more detail in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 8, 2026 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The consent solicitation expired at 5PM, New York City Time on May 15, 2026.

The Issuer hereby announces that the consent solicitation has received valid consents from the Holders representing approximately 92.71% of the principal amount of the outstanding Notes, which constitutes the Requisite Consents. As of the date hereof, $316.0 million (approximately 63.4%) of the Notes are owned by the Company or its affiliates.

The Supplemental Indenture effecting the Proposed Amendments was executed on May 14, 2026. It will become operative at the Supplemental Indenture Operative Time.

Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the consent solicitation is set out in the Consent Solicitation Statement. A copy of the Consent Solicitation Statement is available to eligible persons upon request from the Information and Tabulation Agent (Kurtzman Carson Consultants, LLC dba Verita Global).

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes or any other securities. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities. The solicitation of consents is not being made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable state or foreign securities or "blue sky" laws.

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,200 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

Cabinetworks Group was advised by Milbank LLP and Houlihan Lokey.

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group