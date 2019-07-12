Cable Accessories: Global Market Outlook (2019-2024) Hindered by Limited Funds, Steeply Priced Raw Materials, Delayed Implementation

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cable Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global cable accessories market reached a value of more than US$ 46 Billion in 2018. However, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 64 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 5.5% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global cable accessories market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

A significant shift towards sources of renewable energy, such as solar, wind or tidal, has created a demand for weather resistant and durable cable and relative cable accessories. Installation of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable joints and terminations, coupled with the aim of upgrading the existing infrastructure encouraged by government aids, has bolstered the market growth for cable accessories. Despite the presence of these driving forces, the market is restrained by limited funds, steeply priced raw materials and delayed implementation due to poor planning.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of voltage level, including low voltage cable accessories, medium voltage cable accessories and high voltage cable accessories. Amongst these, low voltage cable accessories are the most popular product type.

On a regional-basis, the report covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific represents the largest region, accounting for the majority of the market share.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Nexans, Prysmian, ABB Group, NKT Group and Taihan Electric Wire Company.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cable Accessories Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.4 Market Breakup by Installation

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Voltage

6.1 Low Voltage Cable Accessories

6.2 Medium Voltage Cable Accessories

6.3 High Voltage Cable Accessories

7 Market Breakup by Installation

7.1 Overhead Cable Accessories

7.2 Underground Accessories

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Industrial

8.2 Renewables

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa

10 Cable Accessories Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success & Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Nexans

11.3.2 Prysmian S.p.A.

11.3.3 ABB Group

11.3.4 NKT Group

11.3.5 Taihan Electric Wire Company Ltd.

