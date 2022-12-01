Cable assembly market: APAC held 59% in 2022, Application-specific segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cable assembly market size is estimated to grow by USD 72 billion. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC held 59% of the global cable assembly market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. OEMs from industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, and manufacturing are the major buyers of cable assemblies, which will boost the demand for cable assemblies in this region. This, in turn, will facilitate the cable assembly market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027

Cable assembly market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the cable assembly market based on application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, and others), product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

The application-specific segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Application-specific cable assemblies are designed for specific uses and are custom-made. They are mainly used in automotive, medical, telecommunication, military and defense, and other industries. Hence, the demand for application-specific cable assemblies will increase moderately during the forecast period.

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing demand for EVs is driving the global cable assembly market growth.

Cable assemblies are used in many onboard systems in vehicles, such as battery and power supply, ignition systems, steering systems, braking systems, interior and exterior lighting, and safety and security.

The number of electronic components, such as rear camera systems, navigation systems, and mobile and Bluetooth connections, is also increasing in vehicles.

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is growing at a fast pace. The growing focus on environmental sustainability and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves have increased the sales of EVs in the last few years.

Moreover, technological advances have reduced the cost of batteries and improved the efficiency of EVs.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of data centers will be a key trend in the global cable assembly market.

The demand for data centers is rising globally, primarily due to the exponential growth of data volumes generated by enterprises and individual consumers.

Several companies have built their own data centers or are opting for colocation data centers to serve their customers.

In addition, the increasing use of cloud computing is driving the demand for data centers.

Moreover, the launch of new data centers will fuel the demand for cable assemblies, as they reduce cost and power consumption.

The number of data centers is increasing. Hence, cable assembly manufacturers are offering products that can be used in data centers.

Therefore, the increasing number of data centers will support the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this cable assembly market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cable assembly market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cable assembly market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cable assembly market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cable assembly market vendors

Cable Assembly Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, BizLink Holding Inc, Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire & Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

