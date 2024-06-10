Cable Assembly Market size is set to grow by USD 81.9 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for EVs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cable assembly market size is estimated to grow by USD 81.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.94% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for evs is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in data centers. However, availability of counterfeit and grey-market products poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, BizLink Holding Inc., Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire and Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cable assembly market 2024-2028

Cable Assembly Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 81.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, BizLink Holding Inc., Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire and Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market Driver

The global cable assembly market is experiencing growth due to the expanding data center industry. With the surge in data traffic from businesses and consumers, companies are constructing or collocating data centers, leading to increased demand for cable assemblies. Cloud computing adoption is another factor fueling this market, as data centers require efficient cable solutions to minimize costs and power consumption. TE Connectivity is among the firms providing Mini-SAS HD cable assemblies for data centers, underscoring the market's potential growth.

The Cable Assembly market is experiencing significant growth, with components and connectors being key elements. Companies focus on developing complex cable assemblies for various sectors like telecom, automotive, and medical. The use of advanced materials such as copper and aluminum in cable production is on the rise.

The trend towards miniaturization and higher data transfer rates is driving innovation in this industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for power and signal transmission in various applications is fueling market expansion. The use of smart technologies and the integration of sensors in cable assemblies are also gaining traction. Overall, the Cable Assembly market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The cable assembly market has seen an influx of local and global vendors over the past decade, with over 1,000 plants in China producing wiring and cable assemblies. While some offer high-quality products, others manufacture and sell counterfeit cable assemblies to increase profits. These subpar products can negatively impact product performance, safety, and even cause fires. Legal ramifications and costly repairs are additional concerns. Despite the low initial investment required, the prevalence of counterfeit cable assemblies poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global market.

The Cable Assembly market faces several challenges in the current industry landscape. One major challenge is the increasing complexity of cabling systems, requiring advanced technologies such as fiber optics and high-speed data transmission. Another challenge is the need for smaller, lighter, and more flexible cable assemblies to accommodate the growing demand for compact electronic devices.

Additionally, the market must contend with the rising cost of raw materials and labor, as well as the pressure to meet stringent quality and safety standards. Furthermore, the market is subject to intense competition, with numerous players vying for market share. Copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, and assembly processes are key components that impact the market dynamics. Proper planning, innovation, and collaboration are essential to overcome these challenges and maintain a competitive edge in the Cable Assembly industry.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Application-specific

1.2 Rectangular

1.3 RF

1.4 Circular

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Telecom and datacom

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Industrial

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Application-specific- The cable assembly market will experience moderate growth due to the rising demand for application-specific cable assemblies. These custom-made assemblies are essential in various industries, including automotive, medical, telecommunication, military, and others. Their benefits include accuracy, flexibility, material control, and higher performance. In the medical sector, application-specific cable assemblies are used in ultrasound equipment, surgical applications, and patient monitoring.

In the automotive industry, they are designed for specific car makers and vehicle platforms. The growing automotive sector, particularly the electric vehicle market, will boost demand. Harsh environments and extreme climatic conditions in the defense sector will also increase the need for application-specific cable assemblies. However, the development of advanced cable assemblies for multiple applications may decrease demand.

Research Analysis

The Cable Assembly Market encompasses the design, production, and installation of various cable assemblies used in diverse industries, including Telecommunications and Industrial Machinery. These assemblies facilitate the transmission of Electrical Signals and Power, essential for the functioning of Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Storage Systems, Servers, Application-Delivery Controllers, and other components.

Rectangular Cable Assemblies, with their high bandwidth and transmission capabilities, are widely used in PCs, Laptops, Mobile Phones, and other digital devices. Copper PCB Traces and Cables are integral parts of these assemblies, enabling Signal Conditioning and Multi-Level Modulation. The market also grapples with the challenge of Counterfeit Products, threatening the integrity and reliability of cable assemblies in Wireless Technologies and other applications.

Market Research Overview

The Cable Assembly Market encompasses the design, development, and production of electrical wiring harnesses and cable assemblies. These components are essential in various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and electronics. Cable assemblies consist of conductors, insulation, connectors, and shielding, which protect and transmit electrical signals.

The market for cable assemblies is driven by factors such as increasing demand for advanced technology, miniaturization, and the need for high-speed data transmission. The use of cable assemblies in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and medical devices is also expanding. The market for cable assemblies is expected to grow significantly due to these trends and the increasing adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies.

