Cable Assembly Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2022 to 2027|Introduction of high-speed cable assemblies is a major trend to influence market growth - Technavio

12 Jul, 2023, 04:30 ET
The cable assembly market is expected to grow by USD 72 billion during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The introduction of high-speed cable assemblies is a major trend in the market. Cable assemblies enable the transfer of data by ensuring quick and dependable communication. For example, Samtech's AcceleRate enables high-speed data transfer at speeds exceeding 56 Gbps using pulse amplitude modulation with four-level (PAM4) speeds. As the need for fast data transmission grows in products like computers and data centers, there is also an increasing demand for high-speed cable assemblies. Hence, these technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Key Drivers- The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is a key factor driving market growth.
Significant Challenges- The production of ultra-miniature RF cable assemblies is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, BizLink Holding Inc, Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire & Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increasing demand for EVs will offer immense growth opportunities, the Availability of counterfeit and grey-market products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vendor Offering
- 3M Co. - The company offers cable assemblies such as industrial camera cable assemblies, MDR and SDR cable assemblies, and molded-on cable assemblies.
- Amphenol Corp. - The company offers cable assemblies such as 5GFlex 18 Assemblies and CCS1 EVSE Cable Assy.
- Aptiv - The company offers cable assembly such as SICMA Inline sealed.
Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cable assembly market report covers the following areas:
- Cable Assembly Market size
- Cable Assembly Market Trends
- Cable Assembly Market industry analysis
- Cable Assembly Market five forces analysis
- Cable Assembly Market competitive landscape
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Cable Assembly Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Application-specific
- Rectangular
- RF
- Circular
- Others
- Application
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom And Datacom
- Industrial
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The market share growth in the application-specific segment will be significant during the forecast period. Application-specific cable assemblies are designed for particular uses and are custom-made. Furthermore, these cable assemblies are widely utilized in the automotive, medical, telecommunications, military, and defense industries. For instance, application-specific cable assemblies are used in defense/military vehicles that are designed to withstand hard environments and extreme weather conditions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth
Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cable assembly market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cable assembly market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cable assembly market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable assembly market vendors.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
The HVAC system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.34 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (split system, ductless system, and packaged system), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.
The gas-insulated transformer market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 995.05 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by installation sites (indoor and outdoor), end-user (utility, industrial, and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth of transmission and distribution (T&D) of power is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.
|
Cable Assembly Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
|
6.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, BizLink Holding Inc, Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire & Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
