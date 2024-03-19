Cable Blowing Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 42.34 mn from 2024-2028, growing fiber optic deployment boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cable blowing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.34 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. The global cable blowing equipment market is experiencing growth due to the increasing deployment of fiber optic cables for telecommunications and data transmission. With the rise of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), 5G, and FTTx technologies, including FTTP, FTTC, and FTTB, there is a surging demand for high-speed Internet and data services. Cable blowing equipment, which utilizes compressed air or other methods to efficiently install fiber optic cables through ducts with minimal damage, is essential for meeting this demand. The BharatNet broadband network in India, supported by the Ministry of Finance and the Government of India, is a significant investment in expanding fiber optic networks. Video technology and Over-the-top (OTT) content also contribute to the increasing need for reliable and scalable cable infrastructure. Microducts are another important factor in the efficient installation of fiber optic cables.

Cable Blowing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 42.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Key Company

Cable Blowing Equipment Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Cable Blowing Equipment Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adishwar Tele Networks Pvt. Ltd., ALLAME MAKINA VE BILISIM SAN. TIC. LTD. STI, Asian Contec Ltd., Bagela Baumaschinen GmbH and Co. KG, Blue Dragon Jet, CBS products Ltd., Condux international Inc., Fremco AS, Gabes Construction Company Inc., Genius engineers, Hexatronic Group AB, Jetting AB, Katimex Cielker GmbH, KOSMAK, Ningbo Huaxiang Dongfang Machinery and Tools of Power CO. Ltd., NINGBO MARSHINE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Plumettaz SA, Prayaag Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Upcom Telekomunikasyon.

Market Segmentation

This Cable Blowing Equipment Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product Type (Pneumatically powered, Hydraulically powered, Electric-driven, Drill-driven) Type (Micro-duct, Normal cable) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The market for cable blowing equipment is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for fiber optics infrastructures, particularly for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and FTTx networks. This technology, which uses compressed air to install fiber optic and copper cables through ducts and microducts, is essential for 5G and Video technology deployment. The Indian government's BharatNet broadband network project, supported by the Ministry of Finance, is a significant contributor to this trend. OTT content providers also drive the need for faster and more efficient cable installation methods. Cable blowing equipment enables non-disruptive installations in various configurations, including FTTP, FTTC, and FTTB.

The Cable Blowing Equipment Market refers to the industry that manufactures, sells, and services equipment used for the installation of communication and power cables. This market encompasses various types of cable blowing machines, including PVC, PPR, and composite cable blowing equipment. These machines are essential for projects involving the installation of large quantities of cable over long distances. The market for cable blowing equipment is driven by the growing demand for reliable and efficient communication and power infrastructure. The use of advanced technologies, such as fiber optic cables, is increasing, leading to a higher demand for specialized cable blowing equipment. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the expansion of telecommunications networks are expected to fuel market growth. The market is competitive, with several key players dominating the landscape. These players offer a range of cable blowing equipment, from small-scale machines for residential installations to large-scale machines for commercial and industrial projects. The market is also witnessing the emergence of new players, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient cable blowing solutions. In conclusion, the Cable Blowing Equipment Market is a dynamic and growing industry, driven by the demand for reliable and efficient communication and power infrastructure. The market is competitive, with several key players offering a range of solutions to meet the varying needs of customers. The use of advanced technologies and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and telecommunications networks are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

