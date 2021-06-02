Cable conduit systems market to grow by USD 1.81 billion|Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Aliaxis Group SA|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cable Conduit Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Rigid non-metallic, Rigid metallic, Flexible non-metallic, and Flexible metallic), End-user (Commercial, Manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cable-conduit-systems-market-industry-analysis

The cable conduit systems market is driven by the demand for increased safety and protection of wiring. In addition, the bolt-on acquisitions to gain market share are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cable Conduit Systems Market.

The rise in regulations pertaining to electrical safety and standards mandates the use of safe cable management systems. Conduits represent the safest wiring system by protecting the internal wiring from moisture, chemical vapors, and further impact. There are various types of conduits such as Flexible conduits, Metal conduits, Non-metallic conduits, Halogen-free, and green conduits. The growing demand for a high degree of wiring protection with high regulatory requirements particularly in industrial manufacturing, commercial construction, and healthcare sectors leads to the surging demand for conduit systems over the forecast period.

Major Five Cable Conduit Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers Carlon conduit systems, Harnessflex specialist conduit systems, Kopex-Ex hazardous location conduit systems, Ocal corrosion resistant conduit systems, and PMA nylon flexible conduit systems.

Aliaxis Group SA

Aliaxis Group SA offers rigid PVC conduit and fittings, electrical non-metallic tubing and fittings, and vinidex conduits.

Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. offers steel conduit, Allied Kwik Conduits, EMT, Intermediate metal conduits, PVC conduit, and other conduits.

Delphi Technologies Plc

Delphi Technologies Plc offers Non-metallic conduit systems, Metallic conduit systems, and Spiral-reinforced conduit systems.

Dura-Line

Dura-Line offers micro ducts, standard HDPE, smooth out / ribbed in, specialty, and pinpoint.

Cable Conduit Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Rigid non-metallic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid metallic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible non-metallic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible metallic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Conduit Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT and telecommunication - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Conduit Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

