Cable Drum Market to Reach $767.5 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cable Drum Market by Material (Wood, Plywood, Plastic, and Steel) and Mechanism (Manual, and Motorized): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global cable drum industry was estimated at $547.3 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $767.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Evolution in the oil and gas industries, rise in potential in the construction industry, and surge in need for automation in the process industries drive the growth of the global cable drum market. On the other hand, slowdown in mining industry, and competition from domestic manufacturers hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in government expenditure for electricity is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the market.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5421

The wood segment to retain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on type and material, the wood segment contributed to more than half of the global cable drum market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Developments in digital infrastructure around the globe drives the segment growth. Simultaneously, the plastic segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during from 2019 to 2026. The telecommunications development in developing economy such as China, India, and others propels the demand for plastic cable drums.

The motorized segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on mechanism, the motorized segment held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global cable drum market. The same segment is also projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% till 2026. Motorized cable drums come with advanced features such as three phase motor for reel drive, and top-end helical springs. This factor has boosted the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on geography, Europe accounted for two-fifths of the global cable drum market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during the estimated period. Increase in investment on telecom sector and technologically enhanced infrastructure across Europe drives the market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the investment on industrial manufacturing and strengthening economic growth in this province. The other two regions analyzed through the market report include North America and LAMEA.

Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5421

Key players in the market-

Schwabe GmbH

Cable Equipements

Conductix-Wampfler

Svenssongroup

Coxreels

Hildebrandt Group

Nicoletti

Bryant Unlimited

Hannay Reels

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Similar Reports:

Global Stacker Market Expected to Reach $3,136.2 Million by 2026

Global Tubing Spools Market Expected to Reach $725.8 Million by 2026

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Expected to Reach $8,244 Million by 2025

Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market Expected to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2026

Global Filtration & Separation Market Expected to Reach $116.1 Billion by 2026

Global Wellhead Equipment Market Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Cable Tray Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Solar Cables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research