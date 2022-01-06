Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2020 to 2025: By End-user and Geography | Size, Share, Trend Analysis, and Segment Forecasts

Jan 06, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cable Market value is set to grow by USD 88.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The cable market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Technavio analyzes the market by End User (Telecommunication, Power transmission, Construction, Refineries and oil rigs, and Others) and Geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The cable market share growth by the telecommunication segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cable market size. Furthermore, our analysts have indicated actionable market insights on each segment, which is crucial to predict change in consumer demand.
The Cable Market Covers the Following Areas:
Cable Market Sizing
Cable Market Forecast
Cable Market Analysis
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Companies Mentioned
- Belden Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Leoni AG
- LS Cable and System Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- NKT AS
- Prysmian Spa
- Southwire Co. LLC
- Sumitomo Corp.
Belden Inc.- The company offers cables such as ethernet cables, fiber optic cables, audio cables and more. Moreover, the business segments includes- Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions.
Fujikura Ltd.- The company offers cables such as telephone cables, LAN cables, general purpose coaxial cables and more.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.- The company offers power cables such as extra high voltage power transmission cable, overhead power transmission cable, submarime power cable and more.
Cable Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 88.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.72
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refineries and oil rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Belden Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Leoni AG
- LS Cable and System Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- NKT AS
- Prysmian Spa
- Southwire Co. LLC
- Sumitomo Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
