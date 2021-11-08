Cable Market to Record a CAGR of 7.10% by 2025 | Implementation of Smart Grid Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

The cable market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cable Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Telecommunication



Power Transmission



Construction



Refineries And Oil Rigs



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Cable Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cable market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Corp.

The increase in renewable energy generation, government initiatives to expand or upgrade transmission and distribution systems, and implementation of smart grid technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as complex planning and authorization procedures leading to delays may threaten the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. Based on geography, the cable market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our research, APAC is expected to account for 57% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the cable market in APAC. The region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period owing to its significant growth rate. Factors such as government initiatives to expand or upgrade transmission and distribution systems will facilitate the growth of the cable market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Cable Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cable market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cable market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cable market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable market vendors

Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 88.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

