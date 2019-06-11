Cable Matters Introduces a Dual 4K Video USB-C Docking Station for the MacBook Pro

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced a new addition to their line of custom-designed USB-C™ products. The Cable Matters Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station with Dual 4K Video and 80W Power Delivery provides a clever and economical solution for MacBook Pro users to connect two 4K monitors with HDMI®. Unlike other USB-C docking stations, this USB-C docking station uses two USB-C ports to support a second display with the MacBook Pro.

USB-C Dongle Dilemma

Notebook users face the challenge of connecting voice, data and Ethernet networking to the latest Mac and Windows notebooks with only USB-C or Thunderbolt™ 3 ports. Bandwidth ranges from 40 Gbps on a Thunderbolt 3 port to 10 Gbps on a USB-C port. Notebook charging, data transfer and external video require plugging and unplugging multiple cables and adapters for each function. Organize your desktop and reduce stress on your USB-C ports with this Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station.

Plug & Play at Dual 4K

While other USB-C docking stations use video graphics drivers or other PC technology to support dual video, this Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station uses two USB-C ports to connect two 4K monitors. The MacBook Pro or MacBook Air® with Retina® display can mirror or extend to both displays without fear of losing compatibility with a macOS® software update.

Throttle Up or Down with a Dynamic Bandwidth Switch

A 4K/30Hz or 4K/60Hz switch adjusts the bandwidth to support different video resolution settings and data transfer rate speeds with the following options:

Two 4K@60Hz displays with a data transfer rate limited to USB 2.0 (480Mbps) speed with 480Mbps Ethernet One 4K@30Hz + One 4K@60Hz display, full USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 data transfer speeds, and Gigabit Ethernet

Dual HDMI Video Display Examples:

3840x2160@60Hz + 3840x2160@60Hz Displays ( 4K /60Hz Mode)

/60Hz Mode) 3840x2160@30Hz + 3840x2160@60Hz Displays ( 4K /30Hz Mode)

/30Hz Mode) 2560x1440@60Hz + 3840x2160@60Hz Displays ( 4K /30Hz Mode)

/30Hz Mode) 1920x1200@60HZ + 3840x2160@60Hz Displays ( 4K /30Hz Mode)

Economical 12-Port Command Center

Thunderbolt 3 docking stations can cost up to 50% more than this Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station while still requiring an adapter for the second display. This USB-C docking station maximizes your investment with support for a MacBook Pro and Windows® PC with Thunderbolt 3, a Google Pixelbook® or another computer with only USB-C.

Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station Functions:

Dual HDMI Video

80-Watt Power Delivery

microSD and UHS-II SD Card Readers

Ethernet Networking

USB-A & USB-C Gen 2 Data & Charging

Audio In/Out

See the Future with USB-C

"USB-C is becoming the standard connectivity port on smartphones, tablets and computers. Our Cable Matters design and engineering teams closely track industry developments to provide cost-effective solutions for video, data and power delivery over USB-C. This unique Dual-Input USB-C Docking Station offers an affordable option, especially for MacBook Pro owners." - Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters

Connect with Confidence

Shop this USB-C Docking Station at: https://www.cablematters.com/pp/201073

Contact press@cablematters.com for more information.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark or trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Related Images

cable-matters-dual-input-usb-c.png

Cable Matters Dual Input USB C Universal Docking Station for Mac & Windows with 80W Power Delivery

Cable Matters Dual Input USB C Universal Docking Station for Mac & Windows with 80W Power Delivery

cable-matters-dual-input-usb-c.png

Cable Matters Dual Input USB C Universal Docking Station for Mac & Windows with 80W Power Delivery

Cable Matters Dual Input USB C Universal Docking Station for Mac & Windows with 80W Power Delivery

cable-matters-logo.jpg

Cable Matters Logo

Cable Matters - Reliable Connectivity

SOURCE Cable Matters Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cablematters.com

