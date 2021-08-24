Cable Matters Launches 8K USB-C® Hub With HDMI® Support

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading connectivity solutions supplier, today launched one of the first USB-C® hubs with support for 4K 120Hz and 8K video as specified in HDMI® 2.1.

Cable Matters USB C Hub with HDMI 8K or 4K 120Hz, 100W Charging, Gigabit Ethernet, and 2 USB 3.0, Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 /4, and USB4

The Cable Matters USB-C® Multiport Adapter transforms a single USB-C port into a video and peripheral powerhouse. The portable docking station instantly adds a Gigabit Ethernet port, two 5Gbps USB-A ports, and an HDMI port to a USB-C-enabled device. The hub can drive a 4K 120Hz television or an 8K monitor and supports USB-C Power Delivery for pass-through host charging of up to 100W.

"The USB-C Multiport Adapter is one of the first USB-C hubs with support for 4K 120Hz and 8K video over HDMI," said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. "It is the perfect productivity accessory for gamers and mobile workers."

As display technology rapidly advances, tech enthusiasts have struggled with driving the latest ultra-high-resolution displays and televisions. Gamers and content creators wishing to connect their laptops to 4K 120Hz televisions relied on single-port USB-C to HDMI adapters because most existing hubs only support 4K 30Hz. This reduces the utility and versatility of USB-C and increases costs.

The Cable Matters USB-C dock overcomes this limitation by providing a one-adapter solution for 4K 120Hz and 8K video, 5Gbps USB peripherals, and gigabit networking all in one. Now, gamers can connect lag-free gigabit Ethernet, USB video game controllers, and a 4K 120Hz television or 8K monitor into a single USB-C port. The multiport adapter is the ultimate productivity and entertainment accessory for work and play over USB-C. It is the perfect choice for business workers in hybrid workplaces as well.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Ultra High Speed HDMI, Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

USB4™, USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

Media Contact:

Sarah White

Phone: 508-460-1560

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

cable-matters-usb-c-hub-with-hdmi.jpg

Cable Matters USB C Hub with HDMI 8K or 4K 120Hz, 100W Charging, Gigabit Ethernet, and 2 USB 3.0

Cable Matters USB C Hub with HDMI 8K or 4K 120Hz, 100W Charging, Gigabit Ethernet, and 2 USB 3.0, Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 /4, and USB4

SOURCE Cable Matters Inc.