Cable Matters Launches Ultra High Speed Fiber Optic HDMI® Cable for Next-Gen Gaming

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, today launched an active optical HDMI® cable designed for next-generation gaming and media. The Cable Matters Active HDMI Fiber Optic Cable is one of the longest certified Ultra High Speed HDMI cables on the market with full 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz resolution support as specified in HDMI 2.1.

HDMI 2.1 opens up a new world of possibilities by more than doubling the bandwidth of the HDMI 2.0 standard. With 48Gbps of bandwidth, HDMI 2.1 features support for ultra high resolution 8K video and blazing-fast 4K 120Hz refresh rates. But one thing has been missing from the HDMI ecosystem: Longer cables.

With the increased bandwidth as specified in HDMI 2.1, traditional copper cables do not cut it at longer distances. Unlike older HDMI standards, 48Gbps HDMI cables can only be so long before the signal integrity suffers - usually around 3 meters at normal thickness. This can be problematic for gamers and home theater enthusiasts who need to connect distant 8K A/V equipment and game consoles.

The fiber optic HDMI cable utilizes active optical modules developed by Silicon Line to enable long-distance connectivity without the need for external power. Gamers and film buffs can enjoy unmatched HDMI performance without bandwidth loss or signal degradation. The cable is available in a 5-meter and 10-meter length, providing maximum flexibility for every media center or gaming setup.

The optical fiber HDMI cable is Designed for Xbox with extensive testing for compatibility with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The cable is also compatible with other HDMI devices and 4K and 8K televisions. It is certified under the Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Certification Program.

"This active optical HDMI cable is the first on the market Designed for Xbox." said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. "The innovative fiber optic technology provides unmatched 8K and 4K 120Hz performance for competitive and casual gamers alike."

The Cable Matters Active HDMI Fiber Optic Cable is just one entry in Cable Matters' line of 8K video products, representing Cable Matters' commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions for the latest in cutting edge consumer electronics.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Ultra High Speed HDMI, Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox "Sphere" Design, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

