Cable Matters Launches USB-C® Dual Video Adapters With 8K Support

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading connectivity solutions supplier, today launched two innovative USB-C® video adapters with 8K and dual 4K 60Hz resolution support for the ultimate work and play video solution.

The Cable Matters® USB-C® to 8K HDMI® and DisplayPort™ Adapter combines an HDMI adapter and a DisplayPort adapter into one for maximum flexibility and performance. The USB-C video hub supports up to an 8K resolution over HDMI or DisplayPort, enabling ultra high-resolution video over one convenient adapter.

Cable Matters USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter with One 8K and One 4K Video Resolution

"This is one of the first adapters on the market to support 8K video through DisplayPort and HDMI," said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. "It is the perfect one-adapter solution for 8K devices."

Cable Matters also launched the USB-C® to Dual HDMI® Adapter. It leverages the latest standard as specified in HDMI 2.1 to support up to an 8K resolution on one HDMI port. Both USB-C adapters support dual 4K 60Hz monitors if two video ports are in use at the same time, providing the ultimate multi-monitor solution for the serious worker or gamer.

These dual video adapters are perfect for hybrid or remote workers wishing to extend their workspace, boost productivity, and work and play. Turn a standard laptop into a high-quality, high-resolution multi-monitor workstation with an adapter small enough to bring to the office and the home office. The combination of DisplayPort and HDMI ports is the perfect solution for work and play - connect the adapter to a 4K office monitor by day and a 4K TV by night for gaming and streaming.

The USB-C adapters are fully compatible with tablets, smartphones, and Windows computers with USB-C, Thunderbolt™ 4, or USB4™ ports. The adapters are also compatible with Mac computers in single video mode.

