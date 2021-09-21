Cable Matters Launches USB-C® KVM Switch With 8K or Dual 4K Video Support

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading connectivity solutions supplier, today launched an innovative one-device keyboard, video, and mouse sharing switch for USB-C devices.

The Cable Matters® USB-C® KVM Switch for 2 Computers with HDMI®, DisplayPort™, and 4 x USB 3.0 Ports is the perfect space-saving accessory for managing multiple USB-C laptops or tablets in a single, unified workspace. The switch allows two computers or tablets to share a single set of monitors, a keyboard and mouse, and other USB peripherals. A built-in switcher button and wireless remote control enable seamless, fast device swapping.

"The Cable Matters KVM switch is the perfect productivity tool for work-from-home or hybrid workers," said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. "The KVM switch is ideal for remote workers wishing to use multiple devices for work and play at the same desktop."

KVM switches of the past required connecting multiple data and video cables to each computer separately, reducing flexibility, portability, and compatibility. The Cable Matters USB-C KVM leverages the data and video transmission capabilities of USB-C to carry video and USB data over a single cable. Now, swapping devices is a breeze with only a single standard cable. The switch is compatible with a wide array of devices with USB-C video support, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

The switch is the perfect companion accessory for hybrid and remote workers. Now, workers can unify a desktop PC and work laptop with a single set of peripherals and monitors. The flexibility offered by the KVM switch enables remote workers to save space and work and play from a single workspace.

The KVM switch also functions as a dual video adapter with a DisplayPort and HDMI port supporting dual 4K 60Hz monitors or a single 8K monitor. Share USB peripherals at speeds of up to 5Gbps for fast file and data transfer.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

