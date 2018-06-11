Cable news journalist, Chloe Sommers joins InHealth Media as Director of Communications

"She's knowledgeable in all aspects of media outreach and production as demonstrated by her work in worldwide publications like CNN," Mitch Gould, CEO of IHM, said. "We are proud to have Ms. Sommers on board and look forward to reporting exponential growth in marketability for our clients under her guidance."

Gould is the CEO of IHM and Nutritional Products International (NPI). He has over 25 years of marketing and distribution experience and continues to secure deals with world-wide retailers such as Amazon, Whole Foods, and CVS to name a few. Over the years, he's also partnered with icons such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Liddell and Roberto Clemente Jr.

IHM is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that taps into more than a hundred years of combined experience with their partner, NPI. IHM provides unique and comprehensive media services with a global reach, targeting sports nutrition, nutraceutical, functional beverage, functional food and natural personal care brands.

"Together, I believe we can really elevate how our clients communicate on a global scale," Sommers said. "I'm thrilled to be a part of a company that fosters the entrepreneurial spirit like we do at IHM."

