Cable One Donates 14 Tons of Food to Food Banks in the Communities it Serves

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates across the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity, Clearwave and ValuNet) pitched in this holiday season to help feed families in need by donating more than 14 tons of food to local food banks throughout the company's 21-state footprint.

Matt Cooper, Food Drive Coordinator for St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, said food banks across the country are busier than ever due to economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"St. Mary's Food Bank would like to thank Cable One for their incredible support," Cooper said. "With the demand for food assistance at a high, donations from corporate partners like Cable One have become even more needed and valuable. We are so appreciative of the hard work and effort that went into pulling off such a successful food drive."

Cable One President and CEO Julie Laulis said it's an annual tradition for the company to hold a holiday season food drive, but this year it took on greater urgency with local food banks experiencing substantial strain due to the increased number of community members in need.

"Our local communities need our support now more than ever and we are committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the cities and towns we serve," Laulis said. "This past year has been challenging for many and these donations are aimed at easing the financial strain on the families in our communities who are working hard to make ends meet."

Earlier this year, the Cable One family of brands donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets they serve.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

SOURCE Cable One

Related Links

www.cableone.com

