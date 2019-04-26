PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety of personnel and equipment is the top priority of business operations. This process can be made easier with the inclusion of a car seal program. This type of program will catalog the list of safety-critical valves, their location, their current safe position and who the seal was last fitted and checked by. However, before the program can be put into practice, it is important to understand the different types of car seals available and how to best utilize them. Cable seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses the difference between steel cable car seals and plastic car seals.

Car seals are typically used for sealing valves. The basic requirement of the seal is to be long enough to pass around the valve body or nearby anchor point, and the valve operating wheel or lever. The first type is made of an aluminum body with anodized coloring and a steel cable. Steel cable car seals can also be made out of stainless steel, which has a high resistance to corrosion in a marine environment. The second type of car seal is made of plastic and can be used for car sealing valves. The average length of a plastic car seal is 300mm. Both steel cable car seals and plastic car seals have unique identification serial numbers, making it easier to follow the use of each seal.

In order to determine which car seal to use, the type of valve must be taken into consideration. Look to the material as a guideline – for valves that require a heavyweight or long-lasting solution, steel cable car seals may be ideal. Valves that are lighter in weight or require a short term solution, plastic car seals may be better suited,

Car seals are offered in a variety of colors to offer businesses the opportunity to color code valves. Typically both steel and plastic car seals are offered in red, green, blue, yellow, and black. Typically, red and green are used to indicate closed and open valve positions respectively. However, the choice is up to the discretion of the company.

Car seals are also offered in different cable lengths to work with the varying valve sizes. These sizes can be anywhere from a few centimeters to over 2m long. Car seals can also be customized based on the needs of the user and should be made to work for specific demands.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

