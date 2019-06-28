Cable Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Shares 5 Specific Features That Define a Car Seal

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car seals, also referred to as a valve zip tie, are a very specific piece of equipment used by various businesses to seal valves. Cable seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, outlines 5 specific features that define a car seal. Check them out below to learn more about this important piece of tamper evident equipment.

Length of the Car Seal: Produced in a wide range of different sizes to fit the sealing needs of any company, cable seals are available in sizes from 6 inches all the way up to 72 inches. Longer length cable seals are ideal for applications where the cable seal is needed to secure various locking points. Color of the Car Seal: Because color coded sealing regimes can be such effective organization tools for a business, many car seal models are produced in a variety of colors to support these kinds of systems. The most common colors stocked are green and red, alongside other standard options like unfinished metal and blue. Additional custom colors are available by request. Markings on the Car Seal: Every car seal produced is fitted with a unique serial number, so that duplicate seals are never sent out to customers. Car seal suppliers mark which serial numbers are sent out, aiding in quality management and tracking. In addition to the ID number, certain car seal models can also be customized with markings fit to the business's request, such as logos, custom numbers, or barcodes. Diameter of the Car Seal: The cable diameter varies from 1.5 mm to 4 mm at American Casting, with the ideal diameter for your purchase fluctuating depending on the intended usage of the car seal. In general, the thicker the diameter, the higher the security level provided by the seal. Functionality of the Car Seal: One of the best features of a car seal is in their sheer convenience. Application is easy and manual, since the only tools you need to apply the cable seals are your hands. After pulling the seal up as tight as you need, it's all set to do its job, without any additional tools or steps needed. When it comes time to remove the car seal, all it takes is a simple cable cutter to snip them off. This functional ease makes the car seal an ideal piece of security equipment for any industry.

Car seals are a useful tool for all industries, securing everything from valves to drums, trucks to railcars. Trust in their security, as they're relied on by hundreds of industries for securing precious cargo and identifying important equipment statuses. Find out how your business can utilize car seals today by contacting American Casting & Manufacturing to discuss your sealing needs.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

