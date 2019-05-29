PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security seals have been proven to be very effective when securing containers, however, they can only been successful when they are properly used. Cable seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, lists and explains secure sealing best practices.

Properly secure the seal. In order for security seals to perform optimally, they will need to be properly placed and secured onto the container or object. For cable seals, the cable must be inserted parallel to itself on the same side where it is already attached and extends from the lock body. A firm push is then needed to start the seal. Keep in mind that when locking a cable seal, it must be pulled as tightly as possible, without damaging the item it is attached to, in order to protect against manipulation and potential theft. Inspect seals before, during, and after use. When using tamper-evident seals, it is important to closely monitor the security seals throughout the shipping process. Before a seal is applied to an object, a handler should give the seal a thorough inspection, ensuring that it's the proper length and color, and that it includes the appropriate markings and numbers to be able to fully perform its function. Seals should also be visually and physically examined and inspected at checkpoints throughout the shipping journey. If at any point a security seal appears to have been compromised, handlers should contact the appropriate personnel. If a security seal does not pass inspection due to tampering, damages, or other irregularities, replace the seal and contact the seal supplier. Keep a record of all security seals. Security seals should be closely monitored and documented from the time the seal arrives at the warehouse, through implementation, shipping, and finally removal. This will allow for all necessary handlers to know exactly where the seal is at any given time and can be useful in the event that tampering or theft occurs. Assign a team to handle security seals. Security seals should only be handled by authorized personnel. Putting together a small trusted team of employees dedicated to the storage, implementation, use, and destruction of security seals may be useful in avoiding security breaches. Similar to most other departments in the workplace, this team should be put in place to become experts on the use of security seals, ensuring the safety of shipments, and recommending improved security measures for the future.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

