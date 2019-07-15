Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explain Why Cable Seals are the Ideal Security Seals for Cargo Shipments

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securing goods during loading, transportation, and delivery is essential for every business making big, important bulk shipments, both domestically and overseas. The biggest challenge that shippers face is securing and protecting goods from unauthorized access, tampering, and theft, especially across borders and long, deserted highways. Cable seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains why cable seals are the ideal security seal for containing these threats, securing your business's cargo shipments with an essential protective barrier.

What Makes Cable Seals the Ideal Security Seal for Cargo?

The three main security seal alternatives to cable seals include security tapes, adjustable plastic seals, and bolt seals. While all three of these alternate seals have their use in cargo shipments, cable seals provide the highest and smoothest functionality for the job. While security tapes and labels and plastic security seals can be useful, they are not as strong as some shippers prefer their security seals to be. Bolt seals are a good option for use on container doors because of their strength, but their fixed length allows for limited versatility, whereas cable seals can be used for various applications.

Why Cable Seals are the Perfect Compromise

Acknowledging the few shortcomings of the alternatives outlined above, cable seals come in as the perfect middle ground between all of your security seal options. Cable seals, for one, come in a variety of sizes, with adjustable lengths to secure any number of points needed. They have a secure locking mechanism, alongside a cable that frays after cutting to prevent the seal from being reapplied. In addition, every cable seal is marked according to customer needs. The nature of cable seals makes them tamper-evident, providing clear evidence if the security seal is cut or tampered with during any part of the shipment process.

Cable Seals and the Shipping Industry

Shipping cargo has its own unique security challenges on every leg of the journey, from the source to the receiver. Knowing this, businesses need to be equipped with the right tools to ensure a safe, secure journey. Cable seals are the ideal solution for securing any cargo shipment, able to be rattled and rained on with non-corrosive materials and highly secure locking mechanisms. With the additional option of customization, cable seals add an extra benefit of logistical organization throughout the shipping process, as every piece of cargo can be tracked by its unique cable seal barcode or serial number.

Securing goods during the shipment process is a number one priority for any company seeking to protect its assets and maintain a steady supply chain. While other security options have some uncertainties in reliability, cable seals provide a safe, secure option to businesses who value their cargo and want a highly-customizable, strong, simple security seal to protect it.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

