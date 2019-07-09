Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Lists and Explains 4 Container Seal Benefits

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting up cargo for a long voyage across the high seas or cross-country highways can be worrisome. Properly securing and sealing cargo containers is the first step in ensuring both the security of your merchandise and a smooth-sailing trip from origin to delivery. Container seals provide numerous benefits to shipping and storing cargo in the midst of the transportation process. Cable seal supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists and explains the 4 primary benefits of container seals below.

Unique ID Number: Every container seal is marked with a unique identification number to track the contents inside and its movement through the supply chain. This is an especially important feature in the international shipping industry since entry ports, storage officials, customs, destination ports, and additional authorized workers on the shipping line are using this container seal ID number as an organization, tracking, and logistical tool. Since identification numbers are recorded in shipping paperwork like the Bill of Lading, having a unique ID on each container seal is a major benefit. Tamper-Evident: Another great benefit of container seals is their role in identifying potential theft or tampering. Tamper-evident container seals alert shipping staff if a container was opened or attempted to be opened by an unauthorized person sometime during its journey. If the tamper-evident seal is broken between the origin and destination locations, it allows the shipper to resolve the potential tampering issue as soon as possible after detection. Added Barrier of Protection: A container seal provides your precious cargo with an added layer of protection during transit, potentially deterring away any unwanted access into the container. Having one or two container seals adds additional security to your cargo inside and is a smart idea for any company, as this added security and additional step can truly bolster container safety during shipping. Cable seals cannot be removed by hand, requiring a tool such as cable cutters to remove. Align With Shipping Regulations: One of the most useful benefits of container seals is their ability to satisfy shipping regulations around the world, ensuring your cargo can sail smoothly from origin to destination without issue. Shipping regulations vary from country to country, but there is no doubt that all cargo containers must be properly sealed, marked, and recorded in order to expect worry-free transportation. Container seals allow your business to keep up with these regulations, such as ISO17712, for the classification, acceptance, and help to maintain and ensure a streamlined shipping process, limiting any potentially loss-causing logistical issues.

Properly securing and protecting your business's cargo shipments is in the higher interest of seller and buyer alike, so don't hesitate to see what kind of container seal fits your company's long-distance shipping needs today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

