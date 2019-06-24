Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Explains How to Choose Between Cable Seals or Plastic Car Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having trouble deciding between cable seals or plastic car seals for your specific needs? It can be confusing to understand the benefits and drawbacks of both types of seals in order to make an educated purchase fit for your situation. Knowing this, cable seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, has put together a guide to explain how to choose between cable seals or plastic car seals.

The length of the seal varies between plastic car seals and cable seals. This is one of the most prominent differences to make note of when deciding between the two types of seals. Plastic car seals are oftentimes shorter in length when compared to the length of cable seals. Since cable seals are usually produced longer in length and plastic car seals are produced at shorter lengths, the size of the seal and what your sealing becomes a key factor in choosing which seal is right for you. It's wise to measure the length between the two points you are intending to seal before making a decision, as this measurement will directly affect which seal type fits your needs.

Plastic car seals are easier to remove in comparison to cable seals. Due to their material, plastic car seals are much easier to cut off when it comes time for any seal removal. This ease is not shared by cable seals, which are made of metal and harder to remove by cutting when the time comes to remove them. Plastic car seals can be removed by either regular scissors or by hand, depending on the strength, but cable seals require cable cutters.

The two differences above are the most major decisions to consider when deciding between plastic car seals and cable seals. Below are a few features that you will be able to take advantage of, regardless of seal type.

Seal color coordination for organization and safety purposes is common to both plastic car seals and cable seals. Plastic car seals are produced in different colors to indicate different things to workers or other individuals. Cable seals are the same, coming in various finishes to indicate color coordinated differences between sealed objects.

Unique identification numbers mark all the seals sent out, plastic and cable seals alike. Both kinds have the option to be marked with ID numbers so they are easier to identify, organize, and locate for workers. Whether you choose plastic car seals or cable seals, you can trust that you'll know there are no duplicates in your set of seals.

Overall, deciding between cable seals and plastic car seals is mainly dependent on personal preference and business needs. Both perform the same action in a perfectly sufficient fashion, but if the decision between seals is really weighing on your mind, take this guide into consideration when making your final purchase.

