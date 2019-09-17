Cable-Tec Expo Demo Closes The 'GAP' On Node Standardization

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first public prototype of a Generic Access Platform (GAP) node that can simplify network operations and reduce capital and operational expenses for cable system operators will debut at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® this fall, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

The GAP node, which utilizes standardized physical, thermal, mechanical and electrical interfaces to free operators from the limitations of proprietary designs, has been a collaborative effort of Charter Communications, AOI, ATX Networks, Cisco, Intel and Silicom in conjunction with many other participants in the SCTE•ISBE Standards organization's GAP working group. GAP nodes are intended to simplify the ability of cable system operators to update access technologies, and to rapidly evolve their networks through the addition of new functionality to nodes in the field.

Prototypes will be shown on the Cable-Tec Expo exhibit floor at the ATX (1601), Cisco (1301) and Intel (M8-10) locations from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 3. Each of the partners will also be featured discussing the concept in "Closing the GAP to HFC Network Densification," a presentation at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the Innovation Theater on the Expo exhibit floor. The largest and premier cable trade event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be held from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

"The wide variety of proprietary interfaces in deployed nodes has been an obstacle to deployment of next generation technologies and services," said Matt Petersen, Vice President, Access Architecture for Charter Communications. "The Cable-Tec Expo prototype has helped advance the GAP specification through a DevOps approach and is anticipated to be a steppingstone toward commercially available GAP nodes that can simplify current and future service delivery."

Powered by a portfolio of Intel processors, the GAP prototype addresses the challenges of serving multiple access technologies across DOCSIS®, wireless and fiber networks. GAP enclosures also are intended to house high-performance compute modules needed to implement edge computing that can reduce upstream traffic and data center loads while improving latency needed for enhanced services.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

