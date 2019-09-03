Cable-Tec Expo Opening Session To Lift Curtain On The "Near Future"

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned innovator Dean Kamen, executives from Intel and FedEx, and a host of cable visionaries will spotlight the near future impact of 10G and other groundbreaking services during the Opening General Session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 in New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Kamen, founder of the FIRST international youth organization dedicated to science and technology and creator of the iBOT Personal Mobility Device and other inventions, will explore potential market applications – such as tele-health and robotics – for the next wave of cable services. Kamen, who previously addressed Expo in 2012, will be joined in conversation with Phil McKinney, President and CEO of CableLabs®.

The Opening General Session will begin at 9:00 AM in the Great Hall of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with an opening presentation by Cable-Tec Expo co-chairs Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations for Charter Communications and Bill Warga, Vice President, Technology for Liberty Global. In addition to Kamen's conversation with McKinney and remarks by SCTE•ISBE President and CEO Mark Dzuban, the event will feature:

Innovation and Regulation: Washington's Role in the 10G Future, an inside-the-beltway view from Michael Powell , President and CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, of how legislators, regulators and technologists can work together to supercharge America's broadband infrastructure.

an inside-the-beltway view from , President and CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, of how legislators, regulators and technologists can work together to supercharge America's broadband infrastructure. 10G: The Next Great Leap for Broadband, a discussion of the technical underpinnings of 10G between Bob Ferreira , General Manager of Intel's Connected Home Strategy and Technology Office and Tony Werner , President, Technology, Product and Xperience, Comcast.

a discussion of the technical underpinnings of 10G between , General Manager of Intel's Connected Home Strategy and Technology Office and , President, Technology, Product and Xperience, Comcast. Delivering the Future, keynote remarks by Preetha Vijayakumar , Vice President, Enterprise Network and Communications Services for FedEx, who will focus on how powerful new technologies – enabled by cable's 10G initiative – are unlocking new opportunities for FedEx delivery systems.

More information on 10G is at https://www.10gplatform.com/.

"The mission all of us share is to harness the power of broadband to enhance how consumers live, work, learn and play," said Dzuban. "Cable innovation truly is the gateway that enables high-tech experiences to come to life."

The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 will take place Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Direct links are available for Cable-Tec Expo attendee registration (https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/), exhibitors ( https://expo.scte.org/exhibitor-info/ ) and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/).

About the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

SCTE drives business results for service providers and vendors through technology innovation, standards development and industry-leading training and certification. In partnership with CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE builds value for corporate and individual members by enabling accelerated delivery of products and services, superior workforce expertise and increased customer satisfaction. SCTE and its global brand, ISBE, annually produce SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications technology, educational and business development event in the Americas. More at www.scte.org.

Visit SCTE•ISBE online at www.scte.org.

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Related Links

https://www.scte.org

