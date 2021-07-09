Cable Ties Market: Global Outlook, Consumer Demands, and Insights

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., HellermannTyton GmbH, KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Novoflex, Panduit Corp., and Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Emergence of metal detectable cable ties has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.



Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Electrical and Electronics



Retail Goods



Construction



Food and Beverages



Others

Material

Nylon



Metal



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cable ties market report covers the following areas:

Cable Ties Market Size

Cable Ties Market Trends

Cable Ties Market Analysis

This study identifies increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties will positively impact the market growth.

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cable ties market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cable ties market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cable ties market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable ties market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ABB Ltd.

Acme Seals ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd

) Sdn Bhd Advanced Cable Ties Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

HellermannTyton GmbH

KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.

ENTERPRISE CO. LTD. Novoflex

Panduit Corp.

Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

