Cable Tray Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.20 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 |Technavio

Cable Tray Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the cable tray market is classified as commercial, industrial, and residential.

By end-user, the cable tray market is classified as commercial, industrial, and residential. The cable tray market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The rising number of data centers and IT hubs are providing high growth opportunities for cable tray vendors. The increasing amount of data being generated across industries has augmented the need for a higher number of data centers across the globe.

Cable Tray Market: Geography Landscape

By geography, the cable tray market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

By geography, the cable tray market is classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for cable trays in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

during the forecast period. and are the key markets for cable trays in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in spending on commercial and industrial infrastructure projects will facilitate the cable tray market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Cable Tray Market: Vendor Landscape

The cable tray market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as to compete in the market. The cable tray market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, TransDelta International Industries LLC, and voestalpine AG among others.

ABB Ltd. - The company designs and manufactures cable tray systems, such as perforated trays, cable ladders, channel trays, and struts (metal framing) in its manufacturing facilities located in Canada and Saudi Arabia .

The company designs and manufactures cable tray systems, such as perforated trays, cable ladders, channel trays, and struts (metal framing) in its manufacturing facilities located in Canada and Saudi Arabia.

The competitive scenario provided in the Cable Tray Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

The railway network cables market size is predicted to surge by USD 2.32 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.34%.

The wire-to-board connector market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%.

Cable Tray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, TransDelta International Industries LLC, and voestalpine AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Atkore International Group Inc.

Exhibit 50: Atkore International Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Atkore International Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Atkore International Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Atkore International Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Chatsworth Products Inc.

Exhibit 54: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Eaton Corporation Plc

Exhibit 58: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 63: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Legrand SA

Exhibit 67: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Legrand SA - Segment focus

10.9 OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 71: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 72: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 73: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 TransDelta International Industries LLC

Exhibit 79: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 80: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 81: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.12 voestalpine AG

Exhibit 82: voestalpine AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: voestalpine AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: voestalpine AG - Key news



Exhibit 85: voestalpine AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: voestalpine AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

