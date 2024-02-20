Cablecraft Motion Controls Acquires Radial Bearing Corp.

Latest acquisition makes Cablecraft a leading provider of rod ends and spherical bearings in aerospace and defense markets.

BOLIVAR, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablecraft Motion Controls ("Cablecraft"), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Radial Bearing Corp. ("Radial"), a leading designer and manufacturer of rod ends and spherical bearings. Based in Danbury, Conn., Radial has a rich history of delivering engineered solutions in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

"The acquisition of Radial provides an opportunity for Cablecraft to expand our product offerings and end markets further strengthening our existing Linkage product line based in New Haven, Ind.," said Daniel Pappano, chief executive officer of Cablecraft. "Through the combination of new product technologies including self-lubricating PTFE-lined products, strong presence in aerospace and defense, and exceptional quality, Radial will continue to accelerate Cablecraft's ambitious growth plans."

"This is our fourth addition to the Cable Manufacturing & Assembly platform, following our earlier acquisitions of Glassmaster Controls, Cablecraft, and most recently the wholesale distribution business from Instrument Sales & Service," said Jonathan Saltzman, managing partner of Torque Capital Group. "Radial's aerospace product portfolio and breadth of customer application knowledge make it an ideal fit with our strategy to further grow and diversify Cablecraft's ability to provide a broad portfolio of engineered motion control solutions to a variety of end markets."

About Cablecraft

Cablecraft is a market leader in the design and manufacture of proprietary or customized engineered motion control products delivering reliable control cables, remote actuation products, rod ends, ball joints, linkage assemblies, and mechatronic products to market leaders in the power sports, light vehicle, heavy truck, aerospace, construction, and agriculture industries. With limitless possibilities, versatility, applications, and engineered solutions, we are propelling the world forward, safely and reliably through our superior engineering, global manufacturing footprint, product reliability, and excellent service.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. We serve as a partner to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

