Cablecraft Motion Controls Has Acquired the Wholesale Distribution and Custom Manufacturing Services Business Units from Instrument Sales and Service

BOLIVAR, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablecraft Motion Controls ("Cablecraft"), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of the Wholesale Distribution and Custom Manufacturing Service businesses from Instrument Sales & Service ("ISS"), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of electronic, mechatronic and electromechanical motion control products. Based in Portland, OR, ISS has a rich history of delivering product lifecycle solutions in the heavy truck, recreational product, aftermarket automotive, construction and agriculture industries.

Dan Pappano, Chief Executive Officer, Cablecraft, commented, "ISS is a premier brand manufacturing and distributing motion control products with a reputation for engineering and product reliability. Through the combination of exceptional people, electromechanical and mechatronic product offerings and e-commerce distribution through PartDeal.comTM, ISS is poised to provide significant benefit to our valued customers while creating meaningful growth opportunities."

The addition of ISS, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of electronic, mechatronic and electromechanical motion control products, will continue to accelerate Cablecraft's ambitious growth plans.

Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, "This is our third addition to the Cable Manufacturing & Assembly platform following our earlier acquisitions of Glassmaster Controls and Cablecraft. The addition of ISS will continue to accelerate Cablecraft's ambitious growth plans. ISS's product portfolio and breadth of customer application knowledge, along with its recognized brand and reputation, make it an ideal fit with our focus to further grow and diversify Cablecraft's ability to provide a broad portfolio of engineered motion control solutions to a variety of end markets."

About Cablecraft

Cablecraft is a market leader in the design and manufacture of proprietary or customized engineered motion control products delivering reliable control cables, remote actuation products, rod ends, ball joints, and linkage assemblies to market leaders in the power sports, light vehicle, heavy truck, aerospace, construction, and agriculture industries. With limitless possibilities, versatility, applications, and engineered solutions, we are propelling the world forward, safely and reliably through our superior engineering, global manufacturing footprint, product reliability, and excellent service.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. We serve as a partner to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Cablecraft