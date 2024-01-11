Cablecraft Motion Controls Has Acquired the Wholesale Distribution and Custom Manufacturing Services Business Units from Instrument Sales and Service

News provided by

Cablecraft

11 Jan, 2024, 09:41 ET

BOLIVAR, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablecraft Motion Controls ("Cablecraft"), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of the Wholesale Distribution and Custom Manufacturing Service businesses from Instrument Sales & Service ("ISS"), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of electronic, mechatronic and electromechanical motion control products.  Based in Portland, OR, ISS has a rich history of delivering product lifecycle solutions in the heavy truck, recreational product, aftermarket automotive, construction and agriculture industries.

Continue Reading

Dan Pappano, Chief Executive Officer, Cablecraft, commented, "ISS is a premier brand manufacturing and distributing motion control products with a reputation for engineering and product reliability.  Through the combination of exceptional people, electromechanical and mechatronic product offerings and e-commerce distribution through PartDeal.comTM, ISS is poised to provide significant benefit to our valued customers while creating meaningful growth opportunities."

Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, "This is our third addition to the Cable Manufacturing & Assembly platform following our earlier acquisitions of Glassmaster Controls and Cablecraft.  The addition of ISS will continue to accelerate Cablecraft's ambitious growth plans.  ISS's product portfolio and breadth of customer application knowledge, along with its recognized brand and reputation, make it an ideal fit with our focus to further grow and diversify Cablecraft's ability to provide a broad portfolio of engineered motion control solutions to a variety of end markets." 

About Cablecraft

Cablecraft is a market leader in the design and manufacture of proprietary or customized engineered motion control products delivering reliable control cables, remote actuation products, rod ends, ball joints, and linkage assemblies to market leaders in the power sports, light vehicle, heavy truck, aerospace, construction, and agriculture industries. With limitless possibilities, versatility, applications, and engineered solutions, we are propelling the world forward, safely and reliably through our superior engineering, global manufacturing footprint, product reliability, and excellent service.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. We serve as a partner to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

Media Contact: 
William Griffiths, Vice-President Sales & Marketing
[email protected]
www.cablecraft.com 










Torque Capital Group Contact:
Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner
[email protected]
www.torquecap.com 

SOURCE Cablecraft

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.