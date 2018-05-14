Cablevisión Holding Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" - BCBA: CVH; LSE: CVH), announced today its first quarter 2018 results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as of March 31, 2018 and are stated in Argentine Pesos (Ps.), unless otherwise indicated.