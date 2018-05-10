Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Conference Call And Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH / OTC US: CVHSY) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00pm Eastern Time (3:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 14, 2018 before the markets open.
Those interested in connecting via conference call, please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-444-7657 from Argentina, or 1 (785) 424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CVH.
The webcast presentation will be available at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1772/25867
There will be a replay available, for two weeks, five hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or 1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 92005091
The webcast presentation will be archived at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was funded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.
Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A
i-advize Corporate Communications
Agustín Medina Manson, Head of Investor Relations
Camilla Ferreira / Kenia Vargas
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 – 3417
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cablevision-holding-sa-to-host-conference-call-and-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-first-quarter-2018-results-300646411.html
SOURCE Cablevisión Holding
