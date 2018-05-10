Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Conference Call And Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Cablevisión Holding

10:34 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH / OTC US: CVHSY) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00pm Eastern Time (3:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 14, 2018 before the markets open.

Those interested in connecting via conference call, please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-444-7657 from Argentina, or 1 (785) 424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CVH.

The webcast presentation will be available at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1772/25867

There will be a replay available, for two weeks, five hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or 1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 92005091

The webcast presentation will be archived at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was funded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York

Cablevisión Holding S.A     

i-advize Corporate Communications

Agustín Medina Manson, Head of Investor Relations
Patricio Gentile, Sr. Analyst of Investor Relations

Camilla Ferreira / Kenia Vargas
Tel: +1 212 406 3695 / 3696

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 – 3417
Email: ir@cablevisionholding.com    

Email: cferreira@i-advize.com
          kvargas@i-advize.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cablevision-holding-sa-to-host-conference-call-and-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-first-quarter-2018-results-300646411.html

