CABLExpress announces its new zClip™ harness solution to cable the IBM z15™ system

"Cabling the IBM z15 isn't easy because it leaves little room to route cables inside the cabinet," said Lisa Ross, vice president/general manager of CABLExpress. "We designed our zClip to mount to the spine bar of the z15 and easily connect cabling to the mainframe from either under the floor or from overhead," Ross added.

The zClip makes cabling up the z15 system faster and less tedious. Compared to connecting individual jumpers to the individual ports and destinations in the z15 system, the zClip and harness system reduces connection points by more than 37%.

"The combination of the zClip and harnesses result in a mainframe that has easier access to IO drawers, with a faster installation, less cable clutter, and a very clean look," continued Ross. "It allows for optimal performance, greater airflow, and an overall more convenient experience cabling an IBM z15 system."

CABLExpress, a division of CXtec Inc., manufactures high-performance cabling, data center infrastructure products, and structured cabling solutions. The award-winning CABLExpress Multi-Path™ System handles multiple cabling light path solutions resulting in little disruption or added cost. The CABLExpress Skinny-Trunk® Solution is a high-density, fiber optic product line that helps organizations maximize business value and prepare their layer one infrastructures for future generations of upgrades. CABLExpress is located in Syracuse, NY.

