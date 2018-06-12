Cabo Verde Telecom and EllaLink Sign an Agreement to Connect Cabo Verde to Europe and Latin America

This new connectivity to Cabo Verde will enhance the diversity and resilience of the island's telecoms infrastructure by providing a direct route to both Brazil and Portugal, as well as providing access to telecoms capacity that will enable significant growth in internet, cloud computing and 5G services in the region.

Jose Luis Livramento, CEO of Cabo Verde Telecom, states: "We welcome this opportunity for additional fibre connectivity to our islands and believe this new infrastructure will reinforce the capabilities of Cabo Verde as a strategic telecommunications hub with direct access to Europe and The Americas."

Alfonso Gajate, Chairman of EllaLink added, "This commitment from Cabo Verde Telecom represents another major step for EllaLink towards its construction and a confirmation that improved connectivity between Europe and Latin America is now required. We are also proud to support Cabo Verde Telecom's ambition to grow the country's digital economy."

EllaLink is a new submarine cable connecting Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of Sao Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon and Madrid. The system is being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks and will be one of the new generation coherent submarine cables, offering 72 terabits of capacity over 4 fibre pairs. EllaLink has secured the landing sites in Santos (Brazil), Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal), and will be ready for service in 2020.

