Cabos San Lucas Faces Third Lawsuit in Shigella Outbreak, Says Lange Law Firm

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As authorities investigate a Shigella outbreak linked to the Cabos San Lucas restaurant at 1636 N. Texana, Hallettsville, Texas, 77964, a woman has filed a Shigella lawsuit against Cabos San Lucas. She allegedly got Shigella food poisoning after eating last week at Cabos San Lucas.

Shigella lawyer Jory Lange is representing the woman, who is one of numerous people who allegedly got Shigella food poisoning after eating last week at the Cabos San Lucas restaurant Hallettsville, Texas.

This is the third Shigella lawsuit filed by Jory Lange in the Cabos San Lucas food poisoning outbreak.

Cabos San Lucas has been closed for four days as a result of this Shigella outbreak.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Shigella. Food that is contaminated with Shigella may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Houston Shigella Lawyer Jory Lange.

The Lange Law Firm has received multiple calls from people sickened in this Shigella outbreak.

Record-Breaking Shigella Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading Shigella lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest Shigella settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When restaurants cause Shigella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected with Shigella by food you ate in Lavaca County and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Shigella lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from Shigella, E. coli, and Salmonella. 

