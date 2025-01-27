CABOT CITRUS FARMS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING AS FLORIDA'S NEWEST LUXURY GOLF DESTINATION

"The former World Woods Golf Club always stood out to me for its enchanting setting and dramatic elevation changes unlike anything I'd ever seen across the state of Florida," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "It has been an honour to reimagine this iconic site alongside our amazing team. We drew inspiration from the property's rich history and natural beauty to create a destination that will bring people together through incredible golf experiences, outdoor adventures and a strong sense of community."

Golf:

Set against a one-of-a-kind landscape in the Sunshine State, Cabot Citrus Farms features four unique and meticulously designed golf courses complemented by unparalleled practice facilities, including a two-acre putting course and a driving range with Trackman technology.

Karoo

Karoo is an 18-hole "adventure golf" masterpiece designed by architect Kyle Franz, showcasing some of the world's widest Bermuda fairways, expansive greens, multiple routes to pins and bold contours that encourage creative play. The course's namesake stems from the loud trumpeting sound, described as a rolling "karoo," made by its resident Sandhill Cranes. Karoo was recently featured as the cover star of GOLF Magazine's November/December 2024 issue, where it debuted as No. 32 in the "Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S." ranking.

Roost

The second 18-hole course, Roost, takes golfers on a journey back in time to the relaxed charm of Old Florida with canopies of moss-draped trees, sandy soil and tranquil setting. The course peacefully flows across sandy scrublands and rolling meadows featuring rare 50-foot elevation changes and a 40-foot-deep sinkhole. The majesty of century-old live oaks encourage careful shot-shaping, while four bunkerless holes reflect the abundance of natural features. Inspired by the rare, historic achievements of great collaborations in golf history, Roost was synergistically designed by Mike Nuzzo and Kyle Franz, along with Ran Morrissett as Golf Course Architecture Advisor. Together they established the routing and brought in the legendary Rod Whitman to produce a diverse set of greens that are unified yet distinct. This collaborative vision showcases the land as the star of the 7,200-yard course for a serene yet captivating golf experience. Named for the wild turkeys that roam the course and roost in its gorgeous 100-year-old oaks, Roost is set beside farmland where cows graze under shady trees—the very picture of bucolic bliss.

The Squeeze

For those looking to enjoy more golf in less time, The Squeeze is a dynamic 10-hole course that blends diverse, dramatic terrain with a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere. Designed by Mike Nuzzo, this unconventional course features half-par holes alongside par 3s, par 4s, and par 5s, each presenting distinct challenges. Balancing playful whimsy with strategic intrigue, The Squeeze delivers an engaging experience for golfers of all ages.

The Wedge

Small on size but big on golf, The Wedge, also designed by Nuzzo, is an 11-hole par-3 course, providing a unique, immersive experience with expansive waste areas, sloping greens and varied lies. Showcasing speakers and low-profile lighting, The Wedge creates a lively atmosphere, allowing golfers to enjoy the course past dark.

Real Estate and Accommodations:

Citrus Farms offers a collection of elegantly appointed homes available for purchase, including charming two- and four-bedroom Cottages alongside a selection of two-story Fairway Homes. Carefully situated along the 10th hole of Roost, the Fairway Homes reflect the essence of Cabot Citrus Farms, celebrating the vibrant and playful spirit of Florida living. Each home extends the experience outdoors with large al fresco spaces, peaceful views and a private pool for ultimate relaxation.

Bathed in natural light, residences boast timeless interiors, elevated furnishings and a seamless connection with the outdoors. Each home has a harmonious blend of tranquility and luxury, inviting guests to unwind and reconnect with nature. A limited number of homes remain for sale starting at $1.8 million for Cottages and $3.7 million for Fairway Homes. For resort guests, accommodations are available for nightly rental with pricing starting at $1,250 per night through June 2025.

Amenities and Activities:

Owners and guests currently enjoy fully stocked comfort stations, a golf pro shop, sporting club and The Porch, an area to gather and relax with games and food and beverage options. The Grange Hall serves as a clubhouse and central gathering space featuring a diverse menu, indoor and outdoor seating areas, coffee shop, bar and a cozy outdoor firepit lounge. Additional amenities to follow this year include a racquet club with tennis, pickleball and padel and adult and family pool areas.

Cabot Citrus Farms' new sporting club offers axe throwing with custom-built targets; Five Stand shooting, a compact version of a sporting clays course; archery for all skill levels; and bass fishing with hands-on instruction and all-inclusive fishing gear for a memorable catch-and-release adventure. Visitors will also delight in one-of-a-kind experiences including exceptional hiking, biking and nature trails at neighboring Withlacoochee State Forest, water sports such as canoeing, kayaking and paddle-boarding in spring-fed rivers and bountiful lakes at Crystal River, world-class fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and much more.

Sustainability

With sustainability at its core, Cabot is the first multi-property brand to enroll every golf course and surrounding built environment into Audubon International's comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program. The entire Cabot Citrus Farms property is under one certification umbrella, including golf courses, clubhouse facilities, lodging, real estate, restaurants and retail.

Located just 50 minutes from Tampa and 80 minutes from Orlando, Cabot Citrus Farms offers the perfect balance of laid-back southern charm and urban accessibility.

To learn more about the world-class golf, real estate and amenities at Cabot Citrus Farms, visit www.cabotcitrusfarms.com.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland and Cabot Bordeaux in France. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

SOURCE Cabot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED