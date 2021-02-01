Cabot ETF Partners Launches New Cabot Growth ETF

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot ETF Partners is proud to announce the new Cabot Growth ETF (Symbol: CBTG). This Fund, powered by Cabot ETF Partners, began trading on the CBOE on December 30, 2020.

Cabot ETF Partners is a coalition formed by financial professionals affiliated with Cabot Wealth Network, SkyOak Wealth, and Edge Strategy Group, who combined, have over 50 years of experience advising clients on their investment needs. Each of the owners brings a distinct set of skills to the new company and are excited to provide institutional-quality ETFs to investors and investment advisors.

The Cabot Growth ETF, CBTG, is an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in companies positioned for exceptional secular growth in expanding markets. The Fund's portfolio aims to identify top performers in research & development, next wave technologies, burgeoning consumer, and business trends areas; each deemed capable of experiencing high and sustainable growth.

Watch this short video to better understand CBTG

CBTG stands out as a high conviction, research-based stock-picking Fund, distilling Cabot Wealth Network's fifty years of actionable research into an actively managed portfolio matrix, where investors may benefit from the tax advantages of an ETF structure.

A distinct feature of CBTG is its implementation of Cabot Wealth's proprietary Market Timing Indicators, which take an internal assessment of market health and pressures on individual stocks. Within favorable market environments, most of the Fund's assets will focus on equity securities; however, when indicators point toward a protracted market sell-off, Cabot Growth ETF is able and prepared to increase cash or cash equivalents as a way of managing downside risk.

Joe Hegener will serve as the Portfolio Manager, combining his fund management expertise with Cabot Wealth's chief analyst Michael Cintolo's insights and research.

About Cabot ETF Partners

Driven by Cabot Wealth Network's five decades of research as an independent investment advisory publisher, we're focused on discovering exceptional companies who are striving to deliver higher returns.

Cabot ETF Partners comprises a team of experts that each brings a different element to the Fund. We continually seek to identify growth opportunities with the unwavering confidence to make bold decisions where—and when—we think it is merited.

About Cabot Wealth Network

Now celebrating its 50th year in business, Cabot Wealth Network is one of the largest and most trusted independent investment advisory publishers in North America. Through its 20+ advisory services and drawing upon its proprietary tools and investing systems, Cabot Wealth Network has helped hundreds of thousands of investors in working towards achieving their financial goals.

About SkyOak Wealth

SkyOak Wealth is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm focused on helping investors (individuals, families, foundations, and institutions). We help our clients reach their financial objectives through the disciplined application of goals-based financial life planning, risk management, and a combination of both active and passive management.

Fund Contact

(248) 358-6500 / [email protected] / www.cabotetfpartners.com

Media Contact

Sensorial Productions

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This, and additional information may be found in the statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (833) 833-2721 or visiting www.cabotetfpartners.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, and differences in accounting methods. Investments in smaller companies involves additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.

SOURCE Cabot ETF Partners

Related Links

www.bksadvisors.com

