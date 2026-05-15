CABOT HIGHLANDS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF TOM DOAK-DESIGNED OLD PETTY

New 18-Hole Links Course Joins World Top 100 Castle Stuart and Expands Cabot's Scottish Footprint

INVERNESS, Scotland, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, global developer and operator of luxury golf destinations, today announces the grand opening of Old Petty, its highly anticipated second course at Cabot Highlands in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

Old Petty plays along the Moray Firth and across rumpled terrain. (Credit: Generation Golf) Castle Stuart overlooking hole 15 of Old Petty. (Credit: Jacob Sjoman)

Designed by acclaimed architect Tom Doak alongside lead associate Clyde Johnson, the 18-hole course marks an exciting new chapter for the property, home to Castle Stuart, a world top 100 course by the late Mark Parsinen and Gil Hanse; a distinctive art-deco inspired clubhouse with restaurant, bar and top-floor lounge overlooking the Moray Firth; a debut collection of residences now fully spoken for, with a new release forthcoming starting from £2.25M; and charming lodging for immersive stay-and-play experiences.

"Opening Old Petty is a proud moment for everyone involved," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "It builds on the legacy of Castle Stuart while creating something entirely new for golfers to experience here in the Highlands. This is a special piece of land, and Old Petty brings a fresh perspective that feels authentic and enduring."

Old Petty draws inspiration from the experience of golf as it was played more than 200 years ago, with a walking-only, links-style routing. A homage to the destination's rich history and natural landscape, the course threads along a tidal estuary with sweeping coastline views, past a restored bothy near the fifth green and across rumpled, centuries-old terrain. Notably, it plays alongside the 400-year-old Castle Stuart and adjacent to Old Petty Church, built in 1839. Highlights include dramatic coastline vistas on the 10th hole, a return to the Moray Firth on the 14th hole and a thrilling, short par-three 17th hole. Dramatic crossing fairways on the first and 18th holes add both visual impact and strategic intrigue.

"It's a privilege to work in Scotland and just to be back at the heart of it all," said Tom Doak. "For me and for Clyde, it was important to build something that would appeal to both overseas visitors and the locals — fitting in with the other courses in the area while having something special about it so that you wouldn't want to miss it. Playing around the 400-year-old Castle Stuart is a pretty good start, and we used the castle as a visual anchor for the routing throughout."

Just five minutes from Inverness Airport and ten minutes from the city of Inverness, Cabot Highlands serves as an ideal base for exploring the rugged beauty and legendary golf of the region, including Royal Dornoch, Nairn, Brora and Skibo Castle. Known as the capital of the Scottish Highlands, Inverness offers a vibrant mix of culture and history, from Victorian-era marketplaces and cathedrals to a growing culinary scene and nearby whisky distilleries. Additional destination highlights include the Flow Country, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, historic castles and ruins, including Urquhart Castle, and the famed Loch Ness. The surrounding area offers abundant outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, fishing, falconry and horseback riding.

For tee times, stay-and-play packages and additional information, please visit: www.Cabot.com/Highlands.

About Cabot:

Cabot is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland, Cabot Bordeaux in France and Lofoten Links in Norway. With sustainability at its core, Cabot is the first multi-property brand to enroll every golf course and surrounding built environment into Audubon International's comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

SOURCE Cabot