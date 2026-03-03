Cabot Names Acorn as Its 2026 Color of the Year

Warm, Heritage-Inspired Brown Reflects Craftsmanship and Embraces Outdoor Living

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot®, the premium exterior stain brand, has announced Acorn as its 2026 Color of the Year. A golden-brown tone inspired by heritage craftsmanship, Acorn reflects a growing preference for outdoor spaces designed with intention—spaces shaped by care, quality and longevity.

Acorn's natural warmth enhances the character of wood while delivering the long-term performance Cabot is known for.

"Acorn reflects wood in its most natural state," said Sue Kim, Cabot's Director of Color Marketing. "Its earthy brown tone offers a rich look in both sunlit and shaded outdoor settings. Designed to be both durable and refined, Acorn highlights wood's natural beauty while supporting outdoor spaces meant to be lived in, cared for and shared over time."

Available in solid, semi-solid and semi-transparent finishes as part of Cabot's Exterior Wood Stain + Sealer line, it delivers fade resistance and weather protection while enhancing wood's natural grain.

Rooted in Craftsmanship

Influenced by the modern homestead movement, Acorn celebrates the enduring artistry of wood and complements the evolving cottage aesthetic—one that embraces natural materials, responsible living and a sense of community.

"Homeowners are longing for meaningful, lasting surroundings that give them a sense of nostalgia while also providing modern functionality," Kim explained. "Acorn speaks to that desire for permanence—environments meant for gathering, sharing and making memories. In a fast-paced world, familiar tones and timeless materials help foster spaces of belonging, reflection and ease."

Bringing Acorn to Life Outdoors

As homeowners invest more thoughtfully in their outdoor spaces that function as extensions of the home, Acorn creates environments that feel personal and anchored.

Acorn can be used across a wide range of exterior wood surfaces, bringing warmth and continuity to outdoor spaces, including:

Gathering spaces, including pergolas, beams, posts and built-in seating

Garden-forward landscapes, using fences, trellises and raised beds to define space while blending with nature

Indoor/Outdoor transitions, from covered patios to entryway decks

Additionally, it pairs naturally with materials such as stone, ceramic, rattan and textiles, making it a versatile choice across exterior environments.

Built to Endure

True to Cabot's 140+ year legacy, Acorn reflects lasting quality when expressed through Cabot's durable wood stain finishes, crafted to withstand the elements.

Cabot stain products can be tinted into this year's featured color, Acorn, at retailers nationwide.

Cabot's premium stain line is backed by the brand's legacy of quality and innovation, offering the ultimate in wood protection and beauty. For more information and inspiration, visit www.cabotstain.com .

About Cabot® Brand

Cabot brand develops, manufactures and distributes premium-quality exterior wood care products. Cabot manufactures a broad line of quality exterior wood stains, protective wood finishes and surface-preparation products for both residential and commercial applications. Cabot brand's high-quality products protect and beautify exterior wood, preserving its natural beauty. Cabot products are made using only the finest-grade oils and pigments; you'll find heritage, pride and commitment in every can. Cabot wood care products are available at hardware, home improvement and specialty stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.cabotstain.com .

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit

www.Sherwin-Williams.com .

