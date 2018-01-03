Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Dividend Increase of 20 Percent

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a 20 percent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to six cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 7, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2018.

"Today's decision to increase the Company's dividend for the second consecutive year highlights our commitment to increasing our return of capital to shareholders," commented Dan O. Dinges, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We firmly believe that our strong balance sheet and our ability to deliver double-digit growth per debt-adjusted share from our Marcellus Shale asset while generating positive free cash flow will allow us to continue to return capital to shareholders through sustainable dividend growth and opportunistic share repurchases."

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States.  For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

 

