Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of six cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid May 30, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business May 16, 2018.

