Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

News provided by

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

16:05 ET

HOUSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of six cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid May 30, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business May 16, 2018.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States.  For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
Matt Kerin (281) 589-4642

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabot-oil--gas-corporation-declares-dividend-300641470.html

SOURCE Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cabotog.com

Also from this source

Apr 27, 2018, 06:30 ET Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2018 Results

Apr 02, 2018, 16:10 ET Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

News provided by

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

16:05 ET