Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid August 22, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business August 8, 2019.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

