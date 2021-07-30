Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $30.5 million (or $0.08 per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $105.5 million (or $0.26 per share)

(or per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of (or per share) EBITDAX (non-GAAP) of $245.1 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $178.9 million ; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of $215.4 million ; free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $64.1 million

; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of ; free cash flow (non-GAAP) of Return on capital employed (ROCE) (non-GAAP) for the trailing 12 months of 13.0 percent

Net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDAX ratio (non-GAAP) of 0.9x; net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio (non-GAAP) of 27.9 percent

Announced transformational merger with Cimarex Energy Co. ("Cimarex"), creating a premier, diversified, free cash flow-focused energy company

See the supplemental tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, discretionary cash flow, EBITDAX, free cash flow, net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio, and ROCE.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter 2021 daily production was 2,205 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day (100 percent natural gas). Production for the second quarter of 2021 was one percent below the production guidance range due to longer than anticipated maintenance downtime at a third-party compressor station and modest operational delays during the quarter that pushed the timing of certain wells brought on production to later in the second quarter and into the first part of the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company drilled 28.0 net wells, completed 24.1 net wells, and placed 22.1 net wells on production.

Second quarter 2021 net income was $30.5 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $30.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2021 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $105.5 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $18.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2021 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $245.1 million, compared to $136.9 million in the prior-year period.

Second quarter 2021 net cash provided by operating activities was $178.9 million, compared to $136.4 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2021 discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) was $215.4 million, compared to $119.2 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2021 free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $64.1 million, compared to ($63.3) million in the prior-year period.

Second quarter 2021 natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, were $2.05 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), an increase of 35 percent compared to the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of derivatives, second quarter 2021 natural gas price realizations represented a $0.78 discount to NYMEX settlement prices compared to a $0.30 discount in the prior-year period. The increase in corporate differentials in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the impact of higher NYMEX prices relative to the Company's fixed-price sales agreements and, to a lesser extent, wider in-basin differentials resulting from transitory pipeline maintenance projects and outages across the Appalachian Basin during the quarter.

Second quarter 2021 operating expenses (including interest expense) decreased to $1.41 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), a two percent improvement compared to the prior-year period. Excluding $6.2 million of merger-related costs during the second quarter of 2021, operating expenses per Mcfe improved by four percent compared to the prior-year period.

Cabot incurred a total of $166.0 million of capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2021, including $161.2 million of drilling and facilities capital, $1.8 million of leasehold acquisition capital, and $3.0 million of other capital. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were in line with the Company's prior guidance for higher activity levels during the quarter, in which Cabot drilled five more wells and completed 121 more stages than forecasted as a result of continued efficiency gains in its operations. See the supplemental table at the end of this press release reconciling the capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2021.

Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Results

Daily equivalent production for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 2,245 Mmcfe per day (100 percent natural gas). During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company drilled 53.1 net wells, completed 37.1 net wells, and placed 43.1 net wells on production.

Natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, were $2.18 per Mcf for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 35 percent compared to the prior-year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, operating expenses (including interest expense) decreased to $1.43 per Mcfe, a one percent improvement compared to the prior-year period.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net income was $156.8 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $84.3 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $255.4 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to $72.0 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior-year period. EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $545.5 million, compared to $325.8 million in the prior-year period.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $469.5 million, compared to $341.3 million in the prior-year period. Discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $476.7 million, compared to $317.7 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $201.7 million, compared to ($13.5) million in the prior-year period.

Cabot incurred a total of $290.1 million of capital expenditures during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, including $284.2 million of drilling and facilities capital, $2.4 million of leasehold acquisition capital, and $3.4 million of other capital.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Cabot had total debt of $1.0 billion and cash on hand of $158.1 million. The Company's net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio (non-GAAP) and net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDAX ratio (non-GAAP) were 27.9 percent and 0.9x, respectively, compared to 31.0 percent and 1.4x as of December 31, 2020.

Cabot plans to repay its $100.0 million tranche of 3.24% senior notes that mature in September 2021.

Standalone Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Cabot today reaffirmed its standalone guidance for 2021. The Company's standalone operating plan for the year is expected to deliver an average net production rate of 2,350 Mmcfe per day from a capital program of $530 to $540 million. Cabot has also provided its standalone third quarter 2021 production guidance range of 2,275 to 2,325 Mmcfe per day.

For further information on Cabot's natural gas pricing exposure by index and cost guidance, please see the current investor presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

OPERATING DATA



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 PRODUCTION VOLUMES













Natural gas (Bcf) 200.6



202.9



406.4



417.8

Equivalent production (Bcfe) 200.6



202.9



406.4



417.8

Daily equivalent production (Mmcfe/day) 2,205



2,229



2,245



2,296

















AVERAGE SALES PRICE













Natural gas, including hedges ($/Mcf) $ 2.05



$ 1.52



$ 2.18



$ 1.62

Natural gas, excluding hedges ($/Mcf) $ 2.05



$ 1.42



$ 2.18



$ 1.58

















AVERAGE UNIT COSTS ($/Mcfe)(1)













Direct operations $ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.08



$ 0.08

Transportation and gathering 0.67



0.67



0.66



0.67

Taxes other than income 0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02

Exploration 0.01



0.02



0.01



0.02

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.46



0.47



0.46



0.47

General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation and merger-related costs) 0.06



0.07



0.07



0.08

Stock-based compensation 0.02



0.04



0.04



0.06

Merger-related costs 0.03



—



0.02



—

Interest expense 0.06



0.07



0.06



0.07



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.43



$ 1.45

































WELLS DRILLED (2)













Gross 28



19



56



41

Net 28.0



14.2



53.1



36.2

















WELLS COMPLETED (2)













Gross 27



36



41



49

Net 24.1



31.2



37.1



44.2



_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Total unit cost may differ from the sum of the individual costs due to rounding.



(2) Wells drilled represents wells drilled to total depth during the period. Wells completed includes wells completed during the period, regardless of when they were drilled.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 OPERATING REVENUES













Natural gas $ 411,718



$ 288,286



$ 884,577



$ 658,626

(Loss) gain on derivative instruments (87,121)



43,974



(100,358)



60,036

Other 70



88



129



143



324,667



332,348



784,348



718,805

OPERATING EXPENSES













Direct operations 16,154



17,423



33,030



34,667

Transportation and gathering 133,488



135,249



270,190



278,581

Taxes other than income 4,183



3,352



8,988



7,090

Exploration 2,368



4,579



4,995



6,769

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 91,549



94,622



185,697



194,757

General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation and merger-related costs)(1) 12,516



14,885



30,021



32,011

Stock-based compensation(2) 4,345



8,281



15,996



24,584

Merger-related costs 6,176



—



6,176



—



270,779



278,391



555,093



578,459

Loss on equity method investments —



—



—



(59)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets 20



(241)



91



(170)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 53,908



53,716



229,346



140,117

Interest expense, net 12,558



14,543



24,935



28,754

Other expense 46



48



92



114

Income before income taxes 41,304



39,125



204,319



111,249

Income tax expense 10,840



8,751



47,501



26,965

NET INCOME $ 30,464



$ 30,374



$ 156,818



$ 84,284

Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.08



$ 0.08



$ 0.39



$ 0.21

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 399,586



398,576



399,355



398,460



_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Includes severance expense of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 related to early retirements under the Company's 2021 Early Retirement Program.



(2) Includes the impact of performance share awards and restricted stock.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets $ 396,066



$ 415,715

Properties and equipment, net (Successful efforts method) 4,150,791



4,044,606

Other assets 63,710



63,211



$ 4,610,567



$ 4,523,532

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities $ 278,684



$ 202,226

Current portion of long-term debt 100,000



188,000

Long-term debt, net (excluding current maturities) 946,316



945,924

Deferred income taxes 788,811



774,195

Other liabilities 196,861



197,480

Stockholders' equity 2,299,895



2,215,707



$ 4,610,567



$ 4,523,532



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 30,464



$ 30,374



$ 156,818



$ 84,284

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 91,549



94,622



185,697



194,757

Deferred income tax expense 2,324



8,045



14,695



52,089

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (20)



241



(91)



170

Exploratory dry hole cost —



2,068



—



2,011

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments 87,121



(43,974)



100,358



(60,036)

Net cash (paid) received in settlement of derivative instruments (347)



19,423



3,050



19,423

Stock-based compensation and other 3,625



7,641



14,702



23,463

Income charges not requiring cash 709



751



1,424



1,560

Changes in assets and liabilities (36,483)



17,245



(7,184)



23,612

Net cash provided by operating activities 178,942



136,436



469,469



341,333

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Capital expenditures (151,322)



(182,481)



(274,939)



(331,183)

Proceeds from sale of assets 20



227



112



275

Investment in equity method investments —



—



—



(35)

Proceeds from sale of equity method investments —



—



—



(9,424)

Net cash used in investing activities (151,302)



(182,254)



(274,827)



(340,367)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net borrowings (repayments) of debt —



—



(88,000)



—

Dividends paid (43,963)



(39,858)



(83,850)



(79,675)

Tax withholdings on vesting of stock awards —



(19)



(5,569)



(6,332)

Net cash used in financing activities (43,963)



(39,877)



(177,419)



(86,007)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (16,323)



$ (85,695)



$ 17,223



$ (85,041)



Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). However, we believe certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods. In addition, we believe these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

We have also included herein certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the forward-looking nature of these non-GAAP financial measures, we cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are presented based on our management's belief that these non-GAAP measures enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of identified adjustments on reported results. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus gain and loss on sale of assets, gain and loss on derivative instruments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, merger-related costs and tax effect on selected items. Adjusted Earnings per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding. Additionally, our management believes these measures provide beneficial comparisons to similarly adjusted measurements of prior periods, and uses these measures for that purpose. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as defined by GAAP.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 As reported - net income $ 30,464



$ 30,374



$ 156,818



$ 84,284

Reversal of selected items:













(Gain) loss on sale of assets (20)



241



(91)



170

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments(1) 86,774



(24,551)



103,408



(40,613)

Stock-based compensation expense 4,345



8,281



15,996



24,584

Severance expense —



—



2,376



—

Merger-related costs 6,176



—



6,176



—

Tax effect on selected items (22,288)



3,656



(29,297)



3,617

Adjusted net income $ 105,451



$ 18,001



$ 255,386



$ 72,042

As reported - earnings per share $ 0.08



$ 0.08



$ 0.39



$ 0.21

Per share impact of selected items 0.18



(0.03)



0.25



(0.03)

Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.26



$ 0.05



$ 0.64



$ 0.18

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 399,586



398,576



399,355



398,460



_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) This amount represents the non-cash mark-to-market changes of commodity derivative instruments recorded in (Loss) gain on derivative instruments in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Return on Capital Employed

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is defined as Adjusted Net Income (defined above) plus after-tax net interest expense divided by average capital employed, which is defined as total debt plus stockholders' equity. ROCE is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when evaluating our profitability and the efficiency with which management has employed capital over time. Our management uses ROCE for that purpose. ROCE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, as defined by GAAP.



Twelve Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Interest expense, net $ 50,306



$ 56,958

Tax benefit (11,503)



(12,996)

After-tax interest expense, net (A) 38,803



43,962









As reported - net income 273,063



321,582

Adjustments to as reported - net income, net of tax 124,312



(9,128)

Adjusted net income (B) 397,375



312,454









Adjusted net income before interest expense, net (A + B) $ 436,178



$ 356,416









Total debt - beginning of 12-month period $ 1,220,495



$ 1,219,555

Stockholders' equity - beginning of 12-month period 2,165,979



2,344,804

Capital employed - beginning of 12-month period 3,386,474



3,564,359









Total debt - end of 12-month period 1,046,316



1,220,495

Stockholders' equity - end of 12-month period 2,299,895



2,165,979

Capital employed - end of 12-month period 3,346,211



3,386,474









Average capital employed (C) $ 3,366,343



$ 3,475,417









Return on average capital employed (ROCE) (A + B) / C 13.0 %

10.3 %

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Calculation and Reconciliation

Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in assets and liabilities. Discretionary Cash Flow is widely accepted and is used by our management as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company's ability to generate cash which is used to internally fund exploration and development activities, return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and service debt. Discretionary Cash Flow is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies that use the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas producing activities or have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Discretionary Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Discretionary Cash Flow (defined above) less capital expenditures and investment in equity method investments. Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate cash flow after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base, and is used by our management for that purpose. Free Cash Flow is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 178,942



$ 136,436



$ 469,469



$ 341,333

Changes in assets and liabilities 36,483



(17,245)



7,184



(23,612)

Discretionary cash flow 215,425



119,191



476,653



317,721

Capital expenditures (151,322)



(182,481)



(274,939)



(331,183)

Investment in equity method investments —



—



—



(35)

Free cash flow $ 64,103



$ (63,290)



$ 201,714



$ (13,497)



EBITDAX Calculation and Reconciliation

EBITDAX is defined as net income plus interest expense, other expense, income tax expense and benefit, depreciation, depletion and amortization (including impairments), exploration expense, gain and loss on sale of assets, non-cash gain and loss on derivative instruments, earnings and loss on equity method investments, stock-based compensation expense and merger-related costs. EBITDAX is presented based on our management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when evaluating our ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur debt without regard to financial or capital structure. Our management uses EBITDAX for that purpose. EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.



Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 30,464



$ 30,374



$ 156,818



$ 84,284

Plus (less):













Interest expense, net 12,558



14,543



24,935



28,754

Other expense 46



48



92



114

Income tax expense 10,840



8,751



47,501



26,965

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 91,549



94,622



185,697



194,757

Exploration 2,368



4,579



4,995



6,769

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (20)



241



(91)



170

Non-cash loss (gain) on derivative instruments 86,774



(24,551)



103,408



(40,613)

Loss on equity method investments —



—



—



59

Stock-based compensation 4,345



8,281



15,996



24,584

Merger-related costs 6,176



—



6,176



—

EBITDAX $ 245,100



$ 136,888



$ 545,527



$ 325,843



Net Debt Reconciliation

The total debt to total capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total stockholders' equity. This ratio is a measurement which is presented in our annual and interim filings and our management believes this ratio is useful to investors in determining our leverage. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. The Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing Net Debt by the sum of Net Debt and total stockholders' equity. Net Debt and the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio are non-GAAP measures which our management believes are also useful to investors since we have the ability to and may decide to use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. Our management uses these measures for that purpose. Additionally, as we may incur additional expenditures without increasing debt, our management believes it is appropriate to apply cash and cash equivalents to debt in calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio.

(In thousands) June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 100,000



$ 188,000

Long-term debt, net 946,316



945,924

Total debt $ 1,046,316



$ 1,133,924

Stockholders' equity 2,299,895



2,215,707

Total capitalization $ 3,346,211



$ 3,349,631









Total debt $ 1,046,316



$ 1,133,924

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (158,147)



(140,113)

Net debt $ 888,169



$ 993,811









Net debt $ 888,169



$ 993,811

Stockholders' equity 2,299,895



2,215,707

Total adjusted capitalization $ 3,188,064



$ 3,209,518









Total debt to total capitalization ratio 31.3 %

33.9 % Less: Impact of cash and cash equivalents 3.4 %

2.9 % Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio 27.9 %

31.0 %

Capital Expenditures



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 151,322



$ 182,481



$ 274,939



$ 331,183

Change in accrued capital costs 14,714



(5,149)



15,122



6,397

Exploratory dry hole cost —



(2,068)



—



(2,011)

Capital expenditures $ 166,036



$ 175,264



$ 290,061



$ 335,569



