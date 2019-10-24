Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results, Increases Dividend by 11 Percent

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.

"In the third quarter of 2019, Cabot increased free cash flow by over 150 percent compared to the prior-year period, driven by higher production volumes, lower per unit operating expenses, improved basis differentials, and reduced capital spending, despite a 23 percent reduction in NYMEX benchmark prices," stated Dan O. Dinges, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results highlight the resiliency of Cabot's business model and our ability to deliver strong financial results even in the lows of the natural gas price cycle, while continuing to return capital to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income of $90.4 million (or $0.22 per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $119.7 million (or $0.29 per share)

(or per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of (or per share) Net cash provided by operating activities of $270.9 million ; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of $275.5 million

; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $72.4 million

Return on capital employed (ROCE) (non-GAAP) for the trailing twelve months of 25.2 percent

Returned $227.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases Daily production of 2,399 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, an increase of 18 percent relative to the prior-year period

Improved operating expenses per unit to $1.43 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), a 15 percent reduction relative to the prior-year period

per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), a 15 percent reduction relative to the prior-year period Previously announced an agreement to sell Cabot's 20 percent ownership interest in Meade Pipeline Co LLC for $256.0 million , or over 13 times expected 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP), which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019

, or over 13 times expected 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP), which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019 Announced an 11 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third quarter 2019 daily production was 2,399 Mmcfe per day (100 percent natural gas), exceeding the midpoint of the Company's guidance range and representing an 18 percent increase relative to the third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter 2019 net income was $90.4 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $122.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $119.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $108.9 million, or $0.25 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $283.6 million, compared to $291.6 million in the prior-year period.

Third quarter 2019 net cash provided by operating activities was $270.9 million, compared to $242.2 million in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) was $275.5 million, compared to $298.8 million in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $72.4 million, compared to $28.6 million in the prior-year period.

Third quarter 2019 natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, were $2.11 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), a decrease of 11 percent compared to the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of derivatives, third quarter 2019 natural gas price realizations were $1.89 per Mcf, representing a $0.34 discount to NYMEX settlement prices compared to a $0.54 discount in the prior-year period.

Third quarter 2019 operating expenses (including interest expense) decreased to $1.43 per Mcfe, a 15 percent improvement compared to the prior-year period. All operating expenses per unit decreased relative to the prior-year period except for direct operations and taxes other than income, which were both flat to the third quarter of 2018.

Cabot incurred a total of $197.5 million of capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2019 including $190.5 million of drilling and facilities capital, $2.0 million of leasehold acquisition capital, and $5.0 million of other capital. Additionally, the Company contributed $3.8 million to its equity method pipeline investments. See the supplemental table at the end of this press release reconciling the capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2019.

Year-To-Date 2019 Financial Results

Daily production for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 2,342 Mmcfe per day (100 percent natural gas), representing a 21 percent increase relative to the prior-year period.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, net income was $534.1 million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $282.0 million, or $0.63 per share, for the prior-year period. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $578.0 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to $295.3 million, or $0.66 per share, for the prior-year period. EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $1,108.3 million, compared to $802.3 million for the prior-year period.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,182.8 million, compared to $788.9 million for the prior-year period. Discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $1,083.2 million, compared to $775.6 million for the prior-year period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $453.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to $55.2 million for the prior-year period. ROCE (non-GAAP) improved to 25.2 percent for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.8 percent for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2018.

Natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, were $2.56 per Mcf for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 10 percent compared to the prior-year period.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, operating expenses (including interest expense) decreased to $1.44 per Mcfe, a 16 percent improvement compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in operating expenses per unit was primarily driven by a reduction in exploration and depreciation, depletion, and amortization, in addition to improvements in direct operations, transportation and gathering, taxes other than income, general and administrative, and interest expense.

Cabot incurred a total of $622.1 million of capital expenditures during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 including $605.9 million of drilling and facilities capital, $5.3 million of leasehold acquisition capital, and $10.9 million of other capital. Additionally, the Company contributed $9.0 million to its equity method pipeline investments during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. See the supplemental table at the end of this press release reconciling the capital expenditures during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Dividend Increase

Cabot's Board of Directors has approved an 11 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock, resulting in the fifth dividend increase since May 2017. The dividend will be paid on November 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019. "We remain committed to increasing our return of capital to shareholders through the combination of a growing dividend and opportunistic share repurchases," highlighted Dinges. "Our outlook for the continued generation of significant free cash flow over the coming years, even at natural gas prices that are materially below the current forward curve, will allow Cabot to remain a sector leader in returning capital to shareholders."

Share Repurchase Program Update

As previously announced in its September 30, 2019 press release, Cabot repurchased 10.5 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $18.21 during the third quarter of 2019. Since reactivating the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2017, Cabot has reduced its shares outstanding by over 12 percent to 407.9 million shares. The Company currently has 21.0 million remaining shares authorized under its share repurchase program (or approximately five percent of its current shares outstanding).

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Cabot had total debt of $1.2 billion and cash on hand of $82.3 million. The Company's net debt-to-adjusted capitalization ratio and net debt-to-trailing twelve months EBITDAX ratio were 33.9 percent and 0.7x, respectively, compared to 37.0 percent and 1.0x as of December 31, 2018. The Company currently has no debt outstanding under its credit facility, resulting in approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Guidance Update

Cabot has provided its fourth quarter 2019 production guidance range of 2,375 to 2,425 Mmcfe per day. The Company has also updated its full-year 2019 production growth guidance to 17 percent, which is the midpoint of the prior guidance range of 16 to 18 percent. This represents 25 percent growth in production per debt-adjusted share for the year. Cabot has also reaffirmed its 2019 capital budget range of $800 million to $820 million.

Additionally, the Company has updated its full-year 2019 NYMEX price assumption to $2.60 per Mmbtu, which reflects the ten months of actual NYMEX settlements to date and the current forward prices for the remaining two months of the year. The Company has also reaffirmed its estimated key financial metrics for the year based on this NYMEX price assumption in the table below.

Estimated 2019 Key Financial Metrics (1)









$2.60 NYMEX Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth (%)









38% - 42% Free Cash Flow ($mm)









$500 - $525 Return on Capital Employed (%)









20% - 22%













(1) Includes the impact of derivative instruments

Preliminary Full-Year 2020 Guidance

In the Company's second quarter 2019 earnings release, Cabot provided a preliminary 2020 plan ("growth scenario") that is expected to generate full-year production growth of five percent (seven to eight percent growth in full-year production per debt-adjusted share) based on a preliminary capital budget range of $700 million to $725 million, including non-drilling and completion capital. This plan was predicated on a 2020 NYMEX price assumption of $2.50 per Mmbtu. Subsequent to the second quarter earnings release, the 2020 NYMEX forward curve continued to decline to levels below the Company's original budget price assumption. As a result, in addition to its initial preliminary 2020 guidance, Cabot is also evaluating a maintenance capital plan ("maintenance scenario") that holds fourth quarter 2020 production levels flat to the midpoint of the fourth quarter 2019 production guidance range (two to three percent growth in full-year production per debt-adjusted share) based on a $575 million capital program, including non-drilling and completion capital. The growth scenario delivers a fourth quarter 2020 exit growth rate of five percent and is designed to position Cabot for continued growth in 2021, while the maintenance scenario is designed to position the Company for a continued flat production profile in 2021. Both scenarios assume a moderate amount of curtailments during the shoulder seasons based on an expectation of normal pipeline maintenance, higher line pressures, and weaker spot market prices. Cabot will continue to evaluate both scenarios and assess the impact of the winter withdrawal season on the Company's 2020 natural gas price outlook before issuing formal 2020 guidance in the year-end earnings release in February. "We continue to maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for the natural gas markets in 2020, driven in large part by our expectation for a pronounced decrease in operating activity across North American natural gas basins due to continued price weakness," said Dinges. "However, we are prepared to modify our 2020 plan early next year in response to lower anticipated natural gas prices, if necessary, with a continued focus on delivering a combination of strong free cash flow generation, high return on capital employed, consistent return of capital to shareholders including our recent dividend increase, low financial leverage, and growth in production and reserves per share—all of which are provided by both of the 2020 scenarios we are currently evaluating."

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading independent natural gas producer with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.cabotog.com.

OPERATING DATA



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 PRODUCTION VOLUMES













Natural gas (Bcf) 220.7



186.5



639.3



523.6

Crude oil and condensate (Mbbl) —



—



—



754.0

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) (Mbbl) —



—



—



75.1

Equivalent production (Bcfe) 220.7



186.5



639.3



528.6

Daily equivalent production (Mmcfe/day) 2,399



2,029



2,342



1,936

















AVERAGE SALES PRICE













Natural gas, including hedges ($/Mcf) $ 2.11



$ 2.36



$ 2.56



$ 2.32

Natural gas, excluding hedges ($/Mcf) $ 1.89



$ 2.36



$ 2.38



$ 2.33

Crude oil and condensate, including hedges ($/Bbl) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 63.68

Crude oil and condensate, excluding hedges ($/Bbl) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 64.68

NGL ($/Bbl) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 21.49

















AVERAGE UNIT COSTS ($/Mcfe)













Direct operations $ 0.09



$ 0.09



$ 0.09



$ 0.10

Transportation and gathering 0.66



0.69



0.66



0.67

Taxes other than income 0.02



0.02



0.02



0.03

Exploration 0.02



0.05



0.02



0.13

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.50



0.65



0.47



0.55

General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation) 0.07



0.08



0.08



0.09

Stock-based compensation 0.01



0.03



0.04



0.03

Interest expense 0.06



0.08



0.06



0.11



$ 1.43



$ 1.69



$ 1.44



$ 1.71

































WELLS DRILLED (1)













Gross 22



21



71



60

Net 22.0



21.0



71.0



60.0

















WELLS COMPLETED (1)













Gross 29



27



71



61

Net 29.0



27.0



71.0



61.0



____________________________________________________________ (1) Wells drilled represents wells drilled to total depth during the period. Wells completed includes wells completed during the period, regardless of when they were drilled.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 OPERATING REVENUES













Natural gas $ 418,133



$ 440,835



$ 1,521,789



$ 1,217,603

Crude oil and condensate —



—



—



48,722

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 11,060



(3,537)



82,966



(1,628)

Brokered natural gas —



105,849



—



203,375

Other (82)



2,026



154



3,775



429,111



545,173



1,604,909



1,471,847

OPERATING EXPENSES













Direct operations 19,181



17,030



55,608



52,757

Transportation and gathering 145,681



129,534



424,703



355,848

Brokered natural gas —



93,405



—



178,437

Taxes other than income 4,607



2,852



14,094



15,434

Exploration 4,481



10,049



15,029



68,166

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,889



121,172



299,294



288,210

General and administrative (excluding stock-based compensation) 16,272



14,235



48,398



48,382

Stock-based compensation(1) 2,119



6,489



23,972



17,631



303,230



394,766



881,098



1,024,865

Earnings (loss) on equity method investments 3,860



(11)



11,194



(1,009)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets 36



25,655



(1,464)



(14,850)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 129,777



176,051



733,541



431,123

Interest expense, net 13,554



14,191



40,302



57,577

Other expense 143



115



430



347

Income before income taxes 116,080



161,745



692,809



373,199

Income tax expense 25,722



39,408



158,679



91,201

NET INCOME $ 90,358



$ 122,337



$ 534,130



$ 281,998

Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 1.27



$ 0.63

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 412,456



440,772



419,199



450,445



______________________________________________________________ (1) Includes the impact of our performance share awards and restricted stock.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets $ 421,679



$ 544,545

Properties and equipment, net (Successful efforts method) 3,787,581



3,463,606

Other assets 233,405



190,678



$ 4,442,665



$ 4,198,829

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities $ 294,785



$ 287,264

Long-term debt, net (excluding current maturities) 1,132,790



1,226,104

Deferred income taxes 647,473



458,597

Other liabilities 154,041



138,705

Stockholders' equity 2,213,576



2,088,159



$ 4,442,665



$ 4,198,829



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 90,358



$ 122,337



$ 534,130



$ 281,998

Deferred income tax expense 36,350



64,823



188,997



131,799

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (36)



(25,655)



1,464



14,850

Exploratory dry hole cost —



5,340



16



56,425

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments (11,060)



3,537



(82,966)



1,628

Net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments 46,555



(41)



114,931



(20,354)

Income charges not requiring cash 113,305



128,422



326,649



309,212

Changes in assets and liabilities (4,598)



(56,569)



99,590



13,294

Net cash provided by operating activities 270,874



242,194



1,182,811



788,852

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Capital expenditures (199,196)



(260,232)



(620,696)



(647,503)

Proceeds from sale of assets 55



28,657



2,401



675,525

Investment in equity method investments (3,846)



(9,961)



(8,977)



(72,866)

Distribution of investment from equity method investments 898



—



1,656



—

Net cash used in investing activities (202,089)



(241,536)



(625,616)



(44,844)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net borrowings (repayments) of debt —



(237,000)



(7,000)



(237,000)

Treasury stock repurchases (190,808)



(162,071)



(347,446)



(581,725)

Dividends paid (37,025)



(26,467)



(104,722)



(81,185)

Tax withholdings on vesting of stock awards (30)



(37)



(10,587)



(8,068)

Capitalized debt issuance costs —



—



(7,411)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (227,863)



(425,575)



(477,166)



(907,978)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (159,078)



$ (424,917)



$ 80,029



$ (163,970)



Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). However, we believe certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of our peers and of prior periods. In addition, we believe these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

We have also included herein certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the forward-looking nature of these non-GAAP financial measures, we cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are presented based on our belief that these non-GAAP measures enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. Additionally, this presentation provides a beneficial comparison to similarly adjusted measurements of prior periods. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as defined by GAAP.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 As reported - net income $ 90,358



$ 122,337



$ 534,130



$ 281,998

Reversal of selected items:













(Gain) loss on sale of assets (36)



(25,655)



1,464



14,850

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments(1) 35,495



3,496



31,965



(18,726)

Stock-based compensation expense 2,119



6,489



23,972



17,631

Severance expense 398



—



2,521



28

Interest expense related to income tax reserves —



(1,863)



(3,052)



3,654

Tax effect on selected items (8,672)



4,127



(12,986)



(4,104)

Adjusted net income $ 119,662



$ 108,931



$ 578,014



$ 295,331

As reported - earnings per share $ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 1.27



$ 0.63

Per share impact of selected items 0.07



(0.03)



0.11



0.03

Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.29



$ 0.25



$ 1.38



$ 0.66

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 412,456



440,772



419,199



450,445



___________________________________________________________________ (1) This amount represents the non-cash mark-to-market changes of our commodity derivative instruments recorded in Gain (loss) on derivative instruments in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Return on Capital Employed

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is defined as adjusted net income (defined above) plus after-tax net interest expense divided by average capital employed, which is defined as total debt plus stockholders' equity. ROCE is presented based on our belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our profitability and the efficiency with which we have employed capital over time relative to other companies. ROCE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income.





Twelve Months Ended September 30, (In thousands)

2019

2018 Interest expense, net

$ 55,926



$ 77,987

Interest expense related to income tax reserves (1)

3,590



(3,654)

Tax benefit

(13,590)



(20,233)

After-tax interest expense, net (A)

45,926



54,100











As reported - net income

809,174



237,558

Adjustments to as reported - net income, net of tax

4,622



117,228

Adjusted net income (B)

813,796



354,786











Adjusted net income before interest expense, net (A + B)

$ 859,722



$ 408,886











Total debt - beginning of twelve month period

$ 1,285,848



$ 1,521,551

Stockholders' equity - beginning of twelve month period

2,094,147



2,644,594

Capital employed - beginning of twelve month period

3,379,995



4,166,145











Total debt - end of twelve month period

1,219,790



1,285,848

Stockholders' equity - end of twelve month period

2,213,576



2,094,147

Capital employed - end of twelve month period

3,433,366



3,379,995











Average capital employed (C)

$ 3,406,681



$ 3,773,070











Return on average capital employed (ROCE) (A+B) / C

25.2 %

10.8 %

_______________________________________________________________ (1) Interest expense related to income tax reserves is included in the adjustments to as reported - net income, net of tax.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Calculation and Reconciliation

Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in assets and liabilities. Discretionary Cash Flow is widely accepted as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company's ability to generate cash which is used to internally fund exploration and development activities, pay dividends and service debt. Discretionary Cash Flow is presented based on our belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies that use the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas producing activities or have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Discretionary Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity, or an alternative to net income.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Discretionary Cash Flow (defined above) less capital expenditures and investment in equity method investments. Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate cash flow after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. Free Cash Flow is presented based on our belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity, or an alternative to net income.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 270,874



$ 242,194



$ 1,182,811



$ 788,852

Changes in assets and liabilities 4,598



56,569



(99,590)



(13,294)

Discretionary cash flow 275,472



298,763



1,083,221



775,558

Capital expenditures (199,196)



(260,232)



(620,696)



(647,503)

Investment in equity method investments (3,846)



(9,961)



(8,977)



(72,866)

Free cash flow $ 72,430



$ 28,570



$ 453,548



$ 55,189



EBITDAX Calculation and Reconciliation

EBITDAX is defined as net income plus interest expense, other expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization (including impairments), exploration expense, gain and loss on sale of assets, non-cash gain and loss on derivative instruments, earnings and loss on equity method investments, cash distributions received from equity method investments, and stock-based compensation expense. EBITDAX is presented based on our belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when evaluating our ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur debt without regard to financial or capital structure. EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or net income, as defined by GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity.



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 90,358



$ 122,337



$ 534,130



$ 281,998

Plus (less):













Interest expense, net 13,554



14,191



40,302



57,577

Other expense 143



115



430



347

Income tax expense 25,722



39,408



158,679



91,201

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,889



121,172



299,294



288,210

Exploration 4,481



10,049



15,029



68,166

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (36)



(25,655)



1,464



14,850

Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments 35,495



3,496



31,965



(18,726)

(Earnings) loss on equity method investments (3,860)



11



(11,194)



1,009

Equity method investment distributions 4,758



—



14,266



—

Stock-based compensation 2,119



6,489



23,972



17,631

EBITDAX $ 283,623



$ 291,613



$ 1,108,337



$ 802,263



Net Debt Reconciliation

The total debt to total capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total stockholders' equity. This ratio is a measurement which is presented in our annual and interim filings and we believe this ratio is useful to investors in determining our leverage. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. Net Debt and the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio are non-GAAP measures which we believe are also useful to investors since we have the ability to and may decide to use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. Additionally, as we may incur additional expenditures without increasing debt, it is appropriate to apply cash and cash equivalents to debt in calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted Capitalization ratio.