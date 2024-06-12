Cabrera Capital and NAIC Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Support Diverse Asset Managers

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, announced that it has partnered with Cabrera Capital Markets, one of the largest Latino-owned global investment banking and institutional brokerage firms, in a multi-year partnership to create new opportunities for and increase business interactions between diverse-owned alternative investment firms.

Through this partnership, Cabrera Capital's Advisory Group will engage directly with NAIC's 190+ member firms through in-person and virtual events and offer a wide range of comprehensive services and collaborations beneficial to these diverse-owned businesses. The Advisory Group at Cabrera serves as a trusted consultant to business owners, corporations, capital providers, and investors by specializing in mergers & acquisitions, capital-raising, and strategic advisory services. Cabrera's team focuses on middle-market companies with operations in the U.S. interested in transactions ranging from $50 million to $500 million, as well as larger companies wishing to acquire, merge, or divest divisions. The group has experience in multiple industries, including retail, consumer, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, business and professional services, financial services, defense, automotive, food, energy, government services, and technology, among others.

"This multi-year partnership with NAIC will be led by Cabrera's Head of Advisory, Jason Frank, and will leverage our experience, expertise, resources, and connections to different industries to provide unique buy and sell-side deal flow to our private equity partners, as well as capital-raising opportunities for their portfolio companies," expressed Martin Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Cabrera Capital. "Through these efforts, we are creating significant opportunities for these firms to thrive and succeed while building a stronger, more collaborative industry that benefits us all."

The NAIC and Cabrera Capital Markets alliance stands as a powerful testament to the critical importance of diversity in the financial services sector. By joining forces, these leading organizations are creating new opportunities for diverse-owned alternative investment firms and reaffirming their commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable business environment. "We are excited that Cabrera Capital – a longstanding member firm – has decided to become NAIC's first diverse-owned multi-year partner," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC's president & CEO.

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 53 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 190 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $406 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with more than 2,200 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets is a leading investment bank, advisory, and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. Known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding client's expectations, the firm deals in various markets, including capital markets, municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities. Since 2001, Cabrera Capital has underwritten over $1.9 trillion in debt and equities and trades on average $2.2 billion in securities per day. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with seven additional offices nationwide and dedicated trading personnel resources in London. For more information about Cabrera Capital Markets, please visit www.cabreracapital.com.

