Cabrera Capital Markets Teams Up With Anand Rathi to Bring Small and Medium Cap Indian Research to US Investors

CHICAGO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC announces a partnership with Anand Rathi. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Anand Rathi is one of India's leading financial services firms, offering Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Corporate Finance & Advisory, Brokerage & Distribution services in the areas of equities, commodities, mutual funds, structured products, insurance, corporate deposits, bonds & loans to institutions, corporations, high-net-worth individuals and families. Through Cabrera, Anand Rathi will provide unique research and execution services to U.S. institutional investors. This arrangement will also broaden the scope of investment options outside of the U.S. for Cabrera's institutional clients.

"There is a lot of positive chatter concerning Cabrera in the 15a-6 space, so we decided to find out why. We were impressed to find that Cabrera has a strong knowledge of emerging markets, an amazing client coverage and have a lot of experience in the chaperone space. Therefore it made sense for us to partner with Cabrera, especially as their services provide us with the availability and flexibility of using our own Anand Rathi brand to speak, trade, and settle directly with the U.S. buy-side. It is an ideal partnership for non-U.S. brokers looking to access U.S. buy sides," added Vishal Laddha CEO at Anand Rathi.

This union continues Cabrera's efforts to bring the highest quality research to the US institutional marketplace. "Cabrera is driven by our clients and as a result, we have been working on some niche 15a-6 partnerships over the past few months. Anand Rathi specializes in small and medium cap companies, something our clients have been asking for. This partnership not only enables Cabrera to offer research, but just as importantly local liquidity. This continued expansion benefits our institutional clients, pension funds, as well as our partners like Anand Rathi," added Paul Karrlsson-Willis, Managing Director of Equities Sales and Trading.

By teaming up with Cabrera, Anand Rathi will increase visibility and business in the U.S. Alliances such as these have an added advantage of providing multiple opportunities and information-access under one roof, making them convenient and cost-effective.

About Cabrera Capital Markets (http://www.cabreracapital.com)

Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC — founded in 2001 — provides investment banking and full-service institutional brokerage services worldwide to a substantial and diversified client base that includes financial institutions, unions, governments, corporations, hedge funds, and foundations and endowments.

At the core of the Cabrera businesses is our commitment to our clients. We have a highly qualified team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in using the firm's resources to manage significant transactions through our growing franchise. The areas of our business are: public finance; municipal bond sales and trading; debt and equity capital markets; domestic equity sales, trading and execution; international equity sales, trading and execution; preferred stock sales and trading; taxable fixed income sales and trading; directed brokerage; and global investment banking.

About Anand Rathi

The institutional equity arm of Anand Rathi focuses on mid-cap companies with strong fundamentals, existing/ potential client interest but substantial information gap between the company and institutional investors due to the lack of quality coverage by other brokers. Anand Rathi currently has an institutional equity team of over 60 professionals, more than half in research, covering nearly 200 companies. The coverage would go up to 250 in the near-term. Anand Rathi research offers deep understanding of business model and financials of coverage companies backed by domain knowledge, forensic analysis and interaction with company, partners, competition, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders. The firm provides end-to-end servicing – objective research, corporate access, channel checks and stock sourcing/ placement – on all these stocks. With large and diversified institutional clients base, corporate connect, synergies with other Group companies and experienced dealing team, Anand Rathi Institutional Equity has the unique capacity to source/ place relatively illiquid mid-cap stocks at low impact cost.

